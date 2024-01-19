Tragic Stage Collapse at Vestex Asia's Anniversary Event Claims CEO's Life

In a tragic turn of events, Sanjay Shah, the esteemed CEO of Vestex Asia software company, lost his life during the firm's 25th-anniversary celebration at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, Telangana. The incident has sent shockwaves through the tech industry, with many mourning the loss of a prominent figure and expressing condolences to Shah's family and colleagues.

Stage Collapse Leads to Tragic Accident

The accident occurred during a meticulously orchestrated aerial act, with the spotlight on Shah, who was positioned on a specially designed wooden stage. Suspended 20 feet above a concrete stage by a 6 mm iron wire rope, the stage was intended to be a marvel of engineering and creativity. However, disaster struck when one side of the rope unexpectedly snapped, causing the stage to collapse and Shah to sustain severe injuries.

Efforts to Save Shah and Legal Repercussions

In the immediate aftermath of the fall, medical personnel on-site rushed to Shah's aid before transporting him to the hospital. Despite their best efforts, Shah succumbed to his injuries, leaving the software industry to mourn the sudden demise of a respected leader and innovator.

In light of the tragic incident, a case has been registered against the event authorities of Ramoji Film City at the Abdullapurmet police station. The investigation into the cause of the stage collapse and potential negligence is ongoing.

In the immediate aftermath of the fall, medical personnel on-site rushed to Shah's aid before transporting him to the hospital. Despite their best efforts, Shah succumbed to his injuries, leaving the software industry to mourn the sudden demise of a respected leader and innovator.