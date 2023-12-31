en English
Accidents

Tragic South London House Fire Claims Three Lives

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: December 31, 2023 at 8:29 am EST
Tragic South London House Fire Claims Three Lives

In a heartrending incident in south London, a devastating house fire claimed the lives of three men and left another battling for his life. The fire began its destructive course on Sanderstead Road in south Croydon, shortly before 23:00 GMT on a somber Friday evening.

Victims and the Aftermath

The victims, two men, one in his 40s and another in his 30s, were pronounced dead at the scene, while a third man, also in his 30s, tragically succumbed to his injuries in the hospital the following day. A fifth man, after receiving necessary treatment, was discharged from the hospital.

Investigation Underway

The Metropolitan Police are currently undertaking the mournful task of confirming the identities of the deceased, all of whom have been identified as Polish nationals, and notifying their families of the tragic incident. The origin and cause of the fire remain under active investigation by both fire officers and the Metropolitan Police.

Chief Inspector Imran Asghar of the Met expressed profound sorrow over the incident, outlining the progress made in the ongoing investigation. The community, still reeling from the shock, waits for answers while mourning the loss of their fellow residents.

Accidents United Kingdom
