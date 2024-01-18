Tragic School Bus Accident in Delhi Leads to Renewed Focus on Safety Measures

In a heartbreaking incident, a 12-year-old girl lost her life in a gruesome accident in southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar. The tragedy unfolded on a routine Thursday morning when the girl, in the company of her father, a fruit vendor, attempted to cross the Janta Flats Road.

School Bus Fatality

As the clock struck 8:33 am, a school bus, oblivious to the pedestrians, struck the young girl. The impact was severe, leading to the instant demise of the 12-year-old. Ram Vinod, the 42-year-old driver of the school bus, was promptly arrested, and the vehicle was seized by local law enforcement.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim's father, Farzaan, the authorities registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused driver. Charges under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code have been framed against Vinod, setting the stage for a thorough investigation.

Focusing on School Safety Measures

This tragic event has amplified the discussion surrounding the safety measures in and around school vicinities. It has underscored the urgent need for increased diligence and caution, particularly while operating vehicles near schools, to prevent future accidents of such a devastating nature. The tragic loss of a young life serves as a stark reminder of the heavy price negligence can levy, urging the need for enhanced safety measures.