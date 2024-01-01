Tragic Road Accidents Claim Lives in India; Chennai Police Prevent New Year’s Eve Fatalities

India reels from a series of tragic road accidents, leading to the loss of multiple lives. In a gruesome incident in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, six friends met a fatal end when their vehicle lost control, collided with a divider, crashed into a tree, and overturned. The unfortunate event occurred while the group was returning from a festive gathering at a local hotel. The accident claimed the lives of all six individuals in the vehicle, while only two managed to escape the calamity.

Police Investigation and Aftermath

Police are currently probing the matter, trying to clarify the destination of the deceased youths after their party. The losses have sent shockwaves across the community, reminding everyone of the fragility of life and the importance of road safety. In another horrific incident in Prakasam district, three friends- Pawan, Srinivas, and Rahul, lost their lives instantly when a Bolero vehicle struck them at the Shetticherla intersection of Bestawaripet mandal. The trio, who were on a bike at the toll plaza near Pandullapally, died on the spot. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and an investigation is currently underway.

A Ray of Hope in Chennai

In a stark contrast, the Greater Chennai police reported no fatal accidents during the New Year’s Eve celebrations. The city, which typically sees 3-12 fatal accidents during such celebrations, reported only six accident calls this time. This significant reduction can be attributed to the elaborate safety measures put in place by the authorities. A total of 87 Police officers and 1500 traffic police personnel were deployed across the city to prevent accidents and violations such as driving under the influence of alcohol, over speeding, rash and dangerous driving. In addition, 33 locations were barricaded, 140 vehicle checkpoints were established, and 100 crucial junctions were equipped with traffic lights to curb accidents. A total of 78 ambulance vehicles were stationed at strategic locations for emergency assistance. The Commissioner of Police, in a public gesture, cut the New Year cake and distributed it to the public and on-duty police officers, wishing everyone a safe and happy New Year.