Tragic Road Accident in Udhampur Claims Life of One-Year-Old, Injures Three Family Members

A wave of sorrow washed over the serene town of Udhampur as a horrific road accident claimed the life of a one-year-old child, Keshav, and left three members of his family critically injured. This tragic incident unfolded near Sallain Talab, an otherwise peaceful locale known for its picturesque beauty.

The Unforeseen Tragedy

On a quiet Sunday evening, Keshav's family, residents of Jammu temporarily living in Ramnagar, were out for a ride on their two-wheeler. Their lives took a devastating turn when another vehicle collided with theirs. The force of the impact resulted in the immediate death of young Keshav, while his father, mother, and sibling suffered critical injuries.

The Aftermath

Emergency services were summoned to the scene, and the injured were rushed to the nearby hospital for immediate medical attention. The sibling, also a minor, was later transferred to Government Medical College (GMC) hospital in Jammu due to the severity of their injuries. Amid the chaos and tragedy, the community rallied together, offering their support and prayers for the grieving family.

A Community in Mourning

News of the accident sent shockwaves through the community, leaving them in a state of mourning. As police officials investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident, the community stands united, offering strength and solace to the bereaved family. The tragic loss of young Keshav serves as a grim reminder of the fragility of life, leaving a deep impact that will be felt long after the incident.