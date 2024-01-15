Tragic Road Accident in Castletown, Navan: Young Mother Dies, Two Children Seriously Injured

Castletown, Navan, a usually tranquil town, was the scene of a heartrending road traffic accident yesterday. The incident, which took place at 1 pm at Leggagh, resulted in the tragic death of a 26-year-old mother and left her two children in a critical condition. The accident involved a collision between a truck and a car, the latter carrying the young family.

Details of the Tragic Incident

The mother and her two children, aged 2 and 6, were immediately rushed to different hospitals for urgent medical attention following the collision. Despite the tireless efforts of the medical team at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, the mother succumbed to her injuries and passed away in the early hours of Friday morning. The two children are currently receiving intensive care. One child was airlifted to Tallaght Hospital and later transferred to Crumlin Hospital for further treatment.

The Aftermath of the Collision

Meanwhile, the truck driver involved in the accident was fortunate enough to escape unscathed. The accident caused the road to be blocked off for many hours as the Forensic Collision Investigation Team conducted a meticulous examination of the crash site. The road has since been reopened to the public.

An Appeal for Witnesses

In the wake of this tragic event, local authorities are urging anyone who may have witnessed the accident to come forward. They are asked to contact Navan Garda Station to aid in the ongoing investigation. The hope is that further insights into the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident will help prevent such tragedies in the future.