Tragic Road Accident Claims Two Lives in Andhra Pradesh

In a regrettable turn of events, a grievous road accident claimed two lives and left six others injured in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh. The incident transpired on Sunday, when a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus collided with a truck near Macherla in Gudluru mandal.

Details of the Accident

The bus, carrying around 30 passengers, was en route from Miryalguda in Telangana to Tirupati. The collision occurred when the bus hit the truck from behind, resulting in significant damage to the bus’s front end. The impact was so severe that the bus driver, identified as Vinod, aged 45, lost his life at the accident scene.

Immediate Aftermath and Medical Response

Seven passengers sustained injuries in this tragic incident. They were rushed to Kavali Area hospital for immediate medical attention. Due to the severity of their injuries, they were later transferred to a hospital in Nellore for further treatment. Tragically, one of the injured passengers, a 65-year-old woman named Sithamma, did not survive her injuries and passed away during medical care.

Investigation Underway

Following the accident, the local police have initiated a case and have launched a thorough investigation. The investigation aims to ascertain the cause and circumstances surrounding the tragic collision. The authorities are currently gathering evidence and piecing together the sequence of events that led to this fatal incident.