en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Tragic Road Accident Claims Two Lives in Andhra Pradesh

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:57 pm EST
Tragic Road Accident Claims Two Lives in Andhra Pradesh

In a regrettable turn of events, a grievous road accident claimed two lives and left six others injured in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh. The incident transpired on Sunday, when a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus collided with a truck near Macherla in Gudluru mandal.

Details of the Accident

The bus, carrying around 30 passengers, was en route from Miryalguda in Telangana to Tirupati. The collision occurred when the bus hit the truck from behind, resulting in significant damage to the bus’s front end. The impact was so severe that the bus driver, identified as Vinod, aged 45, lost his life at the accident scene.

Immediate Aftermath and Medical Response

Seven passengers sustained injuries in this tragic incident. They were rushed to Kavali Area hospital for immediate medical attention. Due to the severity of their injuries, they were later transferred to a hospital in Nellore for further treatment. Tragically, one of the injured passengers, a 65-year-old woman named Sithamma, did not survive her injuries and passed away during medical care.

Investigation Underway

Following the accident, the local police have initiated a case and have launched a thorough investigation. The investigation aims to ascertain the cause and circumstances surrounding the tragic collision. The authorities are currently gathering evidence and piecing together the sequence of events that led to this fatal incident.

0
Accidents India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
1 min ago
Fatal Crash on State Highway 94: One Dead, Two Injured
A tragic incident unfolded on State Highway 94, near the Homer Tunnel on the Milford Sound Highway, at around 11 AM, leaving one dead and two others severely wounded. The collision, involving three motorcycles, prompted an immediate response from emergency services. Immediate Response to the Scene Upon receiving the distress call, two helicopters and an
Fatal Crash on State Highway 94: One Dead, Two Injured
Boeing 737 Max 9 Grounded Globally after Fuselage Blowout Incident
41 mins ago
Boeing 737 Max 9 Grounded Globally after Fuselage Blowout Incident
Maddie Neale-Shankster: A Beautician's Fight to Walk Again
43 mins ago
Maddie Neale-Shankster: A Beautician's Fight to Walk Again
Armed Incident in Chewelah: Swift Response and Peaceful Resolution
11 mins ago
Armed Incident in Chewelah: Swift Response and Peaceful Resolution
Kochi Corporation Bolsters Anti-Mosquito Drive Amid Rising Dengue Cases
35 mins ago
Kochi Corporation Bolsters Anti-Mosquito Drive Amid Rising Dengue Cases
Pedestrian Bridge Collapses After Dump Truck Collision in Ang Thong
38 mins ago
Pedestrian Bridge Collapses After Dump Truck Collision in Ang Thong
Latest Headlines
World News
Kevin Owens Prepares for Showdown with Logan Paul at Royal Rumble 2024
21 seconds
Kevin Owens Prepares for Showdown with Logan Paul at Royal Rumble 2024
Trump Overcomes Travel Setbacks to Reach Rally in Clinton, Iowa
52 seconds
Trump Overcomes Travel Setbacks to Reach Rally in Clinton, Iowa
Firebirds Triumph Over Canucks: An Unprecedented Winning Streak
58 seconds
Firebirds Triumph Over Canucks: An Unprecedented Winning Streak
Historic Inaugural Season of the Professional Women's Hockey League
1 min
Historic Inaugural Season of the Professional Women's Hockey League
Rawang Residents Decry Government's Silence on Incinerator Plant Proposal
1 min
Rawang Residents Decry Government's Silence on Incinerator Plant Proposal
Blackhawks' Rookie Connor Bedard Sidelined with Fractured Jaw Amid Team's Injury Crisis
2 mins
Blackhawks' Rookie Connor Bedard Sidelined with Fractured Jaw Amid Team's Injury Crisis
Thrilling Victories and High-Powered Performances Mark Recent High School Basketball Matches in Iowa and Illinois
4 mins
Thrilling Victories and High-Powered Performances Mark Recent High School Basketball Matches in Iowa and Illinois
Peru St. Bede Triumphs Over Kewanee in Illinois Girls Basketball Showdown
5 mins
Peru St. Bede Triumphs Over Kewanee in Illinois Girls Basketball Showdown
Donald Michael Lemos: An Enduring Legacy in Aspen's Skiing Community
5 mins
Donald Michael Lemos: An Enduring Legacy in Aspen's Skiing Community
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
2 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
2 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
4 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
4 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
4 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
5 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
10 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
11 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app