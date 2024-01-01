en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Tragic Road Accident Claims Three Lives in Maharashtra’s Nashik District

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:32 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 11:46 am EST
Tragic Road Accident Claims Three Lives in Maharashtra’s Nashik District

In the early hours of the morning, a tragic road accident unfolded on the Mumbai-Agra national highway in Maharashtra’s Nashik district. It claimed the lives of three individuals and left another in a critical condition. The incident was reported to have taken place near Bortembhe Phata in the Igatpuri taluka at approximately 4 am.

Events Leading to the Tragedy

A Mercedes, speeding along the highway from Nashik towards Mumbai, collided into the rear of a truck with such force that it resulted in the death of three passengers aboard the luxury vehicle. Another passenger, severely wounded from the collision, managed to survive the horrific event.

(Also Read: Sydney Fathers Perish in Tragic Accident: Community Rallies in Support)

Swift Response from the Authorities

Following the collision, the truck driver, displaying a commendable sense of responsibility, promptly notified the authorities about the fatal incident. This swift action led to the immediate arrival of the police and rescue agencies at the scene, who promptly began the rescue operations.

Aftermath and Investigation

The critically injured individual was swiftly transported to the district hospital in Nashik for urgent medical attention. Meanwhile, the Igatpuri police have launched an investigation into the incident to unravel the circumstances that led to the fatal event.

(Also Read: Family Pleads for Compassion as Troubled Teen Jason Abarca Goes Missing Amid Criminal Charges)

As the news of the accident spreads, it serves as a grim reminder of the dangers of speeding on the highways and the precious lives that can be lost in an instant due to reckless driving. As the authorities continue their investigation, the whole nation awaits answers and justice for the victims of this tragic incident.

Read More

0
Accidents India Transportation
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Road Fatalities Soar in Ireland: A Wake-Up Call for 2024

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Eve Taxi Ride Turns into Flood Ordeal at Buttsbury Wash

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Northern Ireland Witnesses Highest Annual Road Deaths Since 2015

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Eve Tragedy: Stray Bullets, Fireworks Mar Celebrations in Manila

By BNN Correspondents

Heroic NYPD Officers Conduct Dramatic Subway Rescue ...
@Accidents · 20 mins
Heroic NYPD Officers Conduct Dramatic Subway Rescue ...
heart comment 0
Jeremy Renner Reflects on Life-Threatening Snow Plough Accident Two Years On

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Jeremy Renner Reflects on Life-Threatening Snow Plough Accident Two Years On
Tragic Highway Accident Claims Three Lives: An Urgent Call for Road Safety

By Israel Ojoko

Tragic Highway Accident Claims Three Lives: An Urgent Call for Road Safety
KwaZulu-Natal Floods: Vehicle Swept Away, Lives Lost

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

KwaZulu-Natal Floods: Vehicle Swept Away, Lives Lost
New Year’s Day Tragedy: Five Dead in Queens’ Cross Island Parkway Collision

By Nimrah Khatoon

New Year's Day Tragedy: Five Dead in Queens' Cross Island Parkway Collision
Latest Headlines
World News
CARICOM's New Chairman Reflects on Achievements and Future Priorities
2 mins
CARICOM's New Chairman Reflects on Achievements and Future Priorities
Prof Sean Daly: The Dual Master Amidst Dublin Unrest
2 mins
Prof Sean Daly: The Dual Master Amidst Dublin Unrest
Leinster Prepares for Showdown Against Ulster in United Rugby Championship
2 mins
Leinster Prepares for Showdown Against Ulster in United Rugby Championship
'Operation Transformation': Edel O'Malley Takes on Health and Fitness Challenge
2 mins
'Operation Transformation': Edel O'Malley Takes on Health and Fitness Challenge
Connacht and Munster: A Struggle to Regain Form Amid Tactical Shifts
2 mins
Connacht and Munster: A Struggle to Regain Form Amid Tactical Shifts
Liverpool vs Newcastle United: A New Year Showdown in the Premier League
4 mins
Liverpool vs Newcastle United: A New Year Showdown in the Premier League
Ghana Announces Squad for AFCON Finals: Premier League Stars Partey, Lamptey Absent
4 mins
Ghana Announces Squad for AFCON Finals: Premier League Stars Partey, Lamptey Absent
Raila Odinga Stands Against Ruto's Tax Measures: A Biblical Parallel Sparks Political Unrest
5 mins
Raila Odinga Stands Against Ruto's Tax Measures: A Biblical Parallel Sparks Political Unrest
Kwale County Questions President Ruto's Job Promise: A Call for Accountability
5 mins
Kwale County Questions President Ruto's Job Promise: A Call for Accountability
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
52 mins
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
1 hour
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
1 hour
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
1 hour
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
2 hours
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
3 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
3 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
4 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
4 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app