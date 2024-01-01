Tragic Road Accident Claims Three Lives in Maharashtra’s Nashik District

In the early hours of the morning, a tragic road accident unfolded on the Mumbai-Agra national highway in Maharashtra’s Nashik district. It claimed the lives of three individuals and left another in a critical condition. The incident was reported to have taken place near Bortembhe Phata in the Igatpuri taluka at approximately 4 am.

Events Leading to the Tragedy

A Mercedes, speeding along the highway from Nashik towards Mumbai, collided into the rear of a truck with such force that it resulted in the death of three passengers aboard the luxury vehicle. Another passenger, severely wounded from the collision, managed to survive the horrific event.

Swift Response from the Authorities

Following the collision, the truck driver, displaying a commendable sense of responsibility, promptly notified the authorities about the fatal incident. This swift action led to the immediate arrival of the police and rescue agencies at the scene, who promptly began the rescue operations.

Aftermath and Investigation

The critically injured individual was swiftly transported to the district hospital in Nashik for urgent medical attention. Meanwhile, the Igatpuri police have launched an investigation into the incident to unravel the circumstances that led to the fatal event.

As the news of the accident spreads, it serves as a grim reminder of the dangers of speeding on the highways and the precious lives that can be lost in an instant due to reckless driving. As the authorities continue their investigation, the whole nation awaits answers and justice for the victims of this tragic incident.

