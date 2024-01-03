en English
Accidents

Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Two Young Men in Prayagraj

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:31 pm EST
Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Two Young Men in Prayagraj

In a tragic turn of events, two young men lost their lives in a road accident in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred on Monday night near Aliganj crossing in the Manikpur block of Pratapgarh district. The victims, who have been identified as 25-year-old Sanjay Maurya and 24-year-old Akash Soni, were standing at a roadside corner near their bike when they were fatally struck by a speeding truck.

Tragic Loss of Life

The collision was of such intensity that despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, both men were declared dead upon arrival. The bodies have since been sent for post mortem examination, a crucial step in piecing together the events leading to this tragic accident. The untimely demise of these two young men has sent shockwaves through their community, leaving it in mourning.

Investigation Underway

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) for Kunda, Ajeet Kumar Singh, reported that the police have launched a comprehensive investigation into the accident. He stated that every aspect of the incident is being looked into, from the condition of the vehicle to the state of the driver at the time of the accident. The truck driver, who is alleged to have caused the accident, has been apprehended and arrested.

Justice Sought

The police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal accident, promising to leave no stone unturned. The arrest of the truck driver is seen as the first step towards delivering justice for the victims and their grieving families. The community waits with bated breath as the police work to shed light on this incident, hoping for a swift resolution and justice for the departed souls.

Accidents India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

