Accidents

Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Siblings in Nagpur: Chaos Ensues

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:26 am EST
In the bustling city of Nagpur, a heartrending incident unfolded at Bidgaon square when a garbage-laden tipper truck collided with a two-wheeler, claiming the lives of two young siblings, 20-year-old Anjali Nanelal Saini and her 15-year-old brother, Sumit Nanelal Saini. The aftermath of the collision incited an enraged crowd to set the truck ablaze, further exacerbating the situation by vandalizing a firefighting vehicle from the Nagpur Municipal Corporation that arrived to douse the flames.

Tension Escalates, Authorities Intervene

The dramatic series of events prompted the summoning of local police and the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) to the scene. Managing to restore some semblance of order, the authorities diffused the spiraling tension through a lathi-charge. The bodies of the deceased siblings were subsequently sent for an autopsy, plunging the city into a state of grief and shock.

Recurring Risk in Bidgaon Area

The Bidgaon area, known for the frequent movement of trucks to and from the Bhandewadi dumping yard, poses a recurring risk due to the heavy traffic of large vehicles. This tragic incident underscores the urgent need for traffic regulation and the implementation of safety measures in the area to prevent further accidents.

Tragedy Strikes Twice

In a separate, equally tragic incident, a college student was killed and her elder sister seriously injured when a speeding mini-bus hit their scooter at a traffic signal in the Imambada area. The spate of accidents has cast a long shadow over the city, raising questions about road safety and the need for immediate action.

As Nagpur reels from these tragic events, the city mourns the loss of young lives cut short in their prime. The incidents serve as a grim reminder of the urgent need for stringent road safety laws and traffic regulations in the bustling urban spaces of India.

0
Accidents India
author

Rafia Tasleem

