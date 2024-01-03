Tragic Road Accident Claims Life of Beloved ‘Farmer Joe’

On a cold December morning, a tragic road accident in Mayobridge, Co Down, claimed the life of a cherished local figure. Darren Rooney, a 45-year-old father of four, affectionately known to all as ‘Joe’, met his untimely end on Hilltown Road shortly after 6 am on December 29. Pronounced dead at the scene, the news of his abrupt departure sent shockwaves through the tight-knit community.

A Father, A Partner, A Son

Rooney, a man known for his unique approach to parenting and his humorous life stories, leaves behind a family that’s grieving his loss. His partner Kathrina, his children James, Jake, Mollie, his stepdaughter Aimee-Lee, and his mother Teresa—each one grappling with a world that’s suddenly devoid of his laughter, his love, and his unorthodox wisdom. But it’s not just the family that’s feeling the loss. The community, too, mourns the passing of a man who had touched so many lives.

‘Farmer Joe’: The Community’s Tribute

Known from a young age as ‘Farmer Joe’, Rooney was a man of the soil, a man who worked hard and loved his family fiercely. Local representatives have been paying tributes to Rooney, acknowledging his dedication to his family and to the community he was a part of. His funeral, held at St Mary’s Star Of The Sea church in Rostrevor, saw a gathering of individuals whose lives he had impacted, each one there to bid a final farewell to the ‘loveable rogue’ and the wonderful stepfather that he was.

Call for Witnesses

In the aftermath of the accident, the police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with footage of the incident to come forward, to assist with the ongoing investigation. The family, meanwhile, has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to ‘Life After’, a charity dedicated to supporting families affected by road accidents—a cause that has suddenly become so personal to them.

The loss of Darren ‘Joe’ Rooney is not merely a statistic in the records of road accidents. It’s a void in the lives of his family, a silence in the laughter of a community, and a reminder of the fragility of life. As the investigation into the accident continues, one can only hope for closure and justice for the family.