Accidents

Tragic Riprap Collapse in Liliw, Laguna: One Dead, Two Injured

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:52 pm EST
Tragic Riprap Collapse in Liliw, Laguna: One Dead, Two Injured

A tragic incident has unfolded in the calm town of Liliw, Laguna, as a riprap construction site witnessed a devastating collapse, claiming the life of a worker and critically injuring two others. The calamity struck on Thursday afternoon, casting a grim shadow over the quiet Barangay Calumpang.

Details of the Tragedy

The deceased construction worker was identified as 36-year-old Vijay Estanda Salisod, while the severely injured were named as Joel Apostol Basco, 41, and Eduardo de Chavez dela Cueva, 39. The trio was engaged in the construction of riprap stones at the river dam when the incident occurred. An unexpected erosion of soil and rocks, triggered by continuous rain, led to the landslide, burying the workers under the rubble.

Immediate Response and Action

The injured workers were promptly rescued and rushed to Nagcarlan District Hospital for immediate medical attention. Concurrently, the Philippine National Police (PNP) deployed personnel to secure the area, restricting unauthorized access, and to liaise with the municipal government for an assessment of the area. The preventive measure aims to avert similar accidents in the future.

The Underlying Issue

The incident underscores the significant risks associated with construction work, particularly in structures such as ripraps. It serves as a stark reminder of the hazards that construction workers face daily and highlights the critical need for stringent safety protocols in the construction industry to prevent such accidents. The unfortunate event in Liliw, Laguna, lays bare the pressing necessity for improved safety measures and regulations to safeguard the lives of those working on the front lines of the construction sector.

author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

