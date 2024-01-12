Tragic Riprap Collapse Claims Life of a Construction Worker in Liliw, Laguna

In a tragic turn of events, a construction worker lost his life and two others sustained severe injuries in the town of Liliw, Laguna. The incident occurred on January 12, 2024, as they were engaged in riprap construction on a river dam project. The sudden collapse of the riprap, a structure designed to prevent erosion along shorelines and riverbanks, buried the workers under piles of dislodged soil and rocks.

Unforeseen Tragedy Strikes In Liliw, Laguna

The deceased worker has been identified as Vijay Salisod, a dedicated laborer contributing to the dam project. While Salisod tragically lost his life, his two colleagues managed to survive the incident, albeit with serious injuries. They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where they are currently receiving treatment for their injuries.

Police Investigate the Incident

In the wake of the accident, the local police have launched an investigation to discern the circumstances leading to the riprap’s collapse. Authorities are keen on ensuring the safety of the area and preventing similar incidents in the future.

A Stark Reminder of the Dangers in the Construction Field

This unfortunate incident underscores the inherent risks associated with construction work, particularly when it involves the building of structures such as ripraps. Despite the implementation of safety measures, accidents can still occur, often with devastating consequences. It serves as a stark reminder of the vital importance of stringent safety protocols in the construction industry to safeguard the lives of workers.