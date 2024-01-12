en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Tragic Riprap Collapse Claims Life of a Construction Worker in Liliw, Laguna

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:00 pm EST
Tragic Riprap Collapse Claims Life of a Construction Worker in Liliw, Laguna

In a tragic turn of events, a construction worker lost his life and two others sustained severe injuries in the town of Liliw, Laguna. The incident occurred on January 12, 2024, as they were engaged in riprap construction on a river dam project. The sudden collapse of the riprap, a structure designed to prevent erosion along shorelines and riverbanks, buried the workers under piles of dislodged soil and rocks.

Unforeseen Tragedy Strikes In Liliw, Laguna

The deceased worker has been identified as Vijay Salisod, a dedicated laborer contributing to the dam project. While Salisod tragically lost his life, his two colleagues managed to survive the incident, albeit with serious injuries. They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where they are currently receiving treatment for their injuries.

Police Investigate the Incident

In the wake of the accident, the local police have launched an investigation to discern the circumstances leading to the riprap’s collapse. Authorities are keen on ensuring the safety of the area and preventing similar incidents in the future.

A Stark Reminder of the Dangers in the Construction Field

This unfortunate incident underscores the inherent risks associated with construction work, particularly when it involves the building of structures such as ripraps. Despite the implementation of safety measures, accidents can still occur, often with devastating consequences. It serves as a stark reminder of the vital importance of stringent safety protocols in the construction industry to safeguard the lives of workers.

0
Accidents Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
4 mins ago
Connecticut Man Arrested for Wrong-Way Driving Under Influence
In the early hours of Friday, January 12, 2024, a man from Connecticut was arrested for a dangerous driving incident. 62-year-old Robert Sylvester, a resident of Milford in New Haven County, was apprehended for driving his Jeep Wrangler the wrong way on a highway and an interstate in New London County. The incident began around
Connecticut Man Arrested for Wrong-Way Driving Under Influence
Tragedy Strikes Sydney's West: One-Year-Old Girl Dies in Car Accident
32 mins ago
Tragedy Strikes Sydney's West: One-Year-Old Girl Dies in Car Accident
Young Hero: How a Ten-Year-Old Boy Saved His Mother's Life on Christmas Day
38 mins ago
Young Hero: How a Ten-Year-Old Boy Saved His Mother's Life on Christmas Day
Burlington's Ice Fishing Tragedy: A Brother's Loss and a Community's Warning
14 mins ago
Burlington's Ice Fishing Tragedy: A Brother's Loss and a Community's Warning
Dominican National Dies in U.S. Coast Guard Anti-Narcotics Operation
14 mins ago
Dominican National Dies in U.S. Coast Guard Anti-Narcotics Operation
One-Year-Old Girl Fatally Struck by Audi 4WD in Sydney's West
19 mins ago
One-Year-Old Girl Fatally Struck by Audi 4WD in Sydney's West
Latest Headlines
World News
Rep Dean Phillips: A Victim of Media Blackout?
47 seconds
Rep Dean Phillips: A Victim of Media Blackout?
A Tragic Wake-Up Call: Child Found Dead with Cocaine in System
2 mins
A Tragic Wake-Up Call: Child Found Dead with Cocaine in System
Lithuania's First Post-Independence Leader Warns Against Subversive Actions Amid Commemoration
2 mins
Lithuania's First Post-Independence Leader Warns Against Subversive Actions Amid Commemoration
Unprecedented Petition to Revoke Hungary's EU Voting Rights Gathers Pace
2 mins
Unprecedented Petition to Revoke Hungary's EU Voting Rights Gathers Pace
EAM Jaishankar to Visit Iran Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions
3 mins
EAM Jaishankar to Visit Iran Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions
Michael J. Fox Embraces Parkinson's as a 'Gift' at Gala
3 mins
Michael J. Fox Embraces Parkinson's as a 'Gift' at Gala
Cooper Kupp: A Star On and Off the Field
3 mins
Cooper Kupp: A Star On and Off the Field
Rock Music and Health Habits: A Surprising Connection Unearthed by Tebra Study
4 mins
Rock Music and Health Habits: A Surprising Connection Unearthed by Tebra Study
Bipartisan Bill Takes Aim at Patent Gamesmanship to Lower Drug Costs
4 mins
Bipartisan Bill Takes Aim at Patent Gamesmanship to Lower Drug Costs
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
3 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
4 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
4 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
5 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
7 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
8 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
9 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
10 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
10 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app