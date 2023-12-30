Tragic Quad Bike Accident Claims Two Lives in Far North – Community Mourns Loss

In a tragic turn of events, a quad bike accident occurred in the Far North, resulting in two fatalities and four hospitalizations. The accident took place on Friday night when a quad bike, carrying six individuals, crashed into a swimming hole in the Waikāinga Stream near Peria, east of Kaitāia. The stream, swollen at the time of the accident, claimed two lives and injured four.

Emergency Response and Search Operation

Emergency services were alerted around 5pm to the incident. Upon their arrival, they found that four of the passengers had managed to escape with minor to moderate injuries, necessitating their transportation to a local hospital. However, two individuals were missing. This led to a search and rescue operation, which eventually resulted in the recovery of the bodies of the missing persons.

Rāhui Implemented and Community Reaction

In response to the accident, local authorities implemented a rāhui, or a temporary ritual prohibition, on the Waikāinga Stream from Shepherds Road to the Peria Saleyards Bridge. Far North Mayor Moko Tepania expressed his condolences and described the tight-knit community of Peria as likely being devastated by the event. The Mayor’s sentiments were shared by many in the community, who are mourning the loss and rallying around those affected.

Quad Bike Safety Highlighted

This incident serves as a grim reminder of the importance of safety while using quad bikes. With four deaths on quad bikes this month alone, experts like Andre Syben, a quad bike safety training expert, are emphasizing the need to respect the capabilities of these machines and use them safely. This tragic event has once again put the spotlight on the ongoing issue of quad bike safety and the need for stricter regulations and safety measures.