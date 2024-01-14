en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Tragic Plane Crash in Pattaya: Austrian Pilot Killed, German Passenger Severely Injured

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:39 pm EST
Tragic Plane Crash in Pattaya: Austrian Pilot Killed, German Passenger Severely Injured

In a tragic turn of events, a small plane crashed near the Huay Yai Temple in Pattaya, Thailand, on January 13, resulting in the death of Austrian pilot Stefan Molnar and severe injuries to German passenger Christian Leonardo Schuf. The plane, a white EK Air model registered as U-H77, collided with a large tamarind tree before crashing to the ground, scattering debris across the field and leaving the aircraft completely destroyed.

Cattle Herder’s Close Call

Mr. Sommit, a local cattle herder, had a narrow escape as he witnessed the horrifying accident unfold. He was nearly hit by a large box that fell from the plane just before it crashed. Displaying commendable courage, Mr. Sommit, along with nearby residents, rushed to the rescue of the traumatised passenger amidst the burning wreckage.

German National’s Fight for Survival

Christian Leonardo Schuf, the 51-year-old German national and passenger of the ill-fated plane, suffered a fractured ankle with bones protruding, and was in shock following the accident. Paramedics were quick to arrive on the scene, providing immediate medical attention to the severely injured Schuf. He was then urgently transported to Wat Yannasangwararam Hospital for further treatment.

The Investigation Underway

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has initiated a thorough investigation to uncover the cause of the crash and the specifics of the flight. While the details of the cargo carried by the aircraft have not yet been disclosed, the investigation continues to delve into all potential factors that may have contributed to the tragic crash.

Notably, this is the second airplane crash in Pattaya within the span of just a month. The previous crash involved a Cessna 172 on January 4, injuring four people when it struck a house. The recurring incidents have prompted questions about aviation safety in the region, with authorities under pressure to ensure such tragedies do not reoccur.

0
Accidents Aviation Thailand
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
13 mins ago
Former Mt. Vernon Florist Building Catches Fire Twice in a Day
The weekend bore witness to an unusual occurrence on Mt. Vernon Avenue when a building, once home to the Mt. Vernon Florist shop, was ravaged by fire not once, but twice, according to reports from the Kern County Fire Department. The first incident was reported around 8:20 a.m. on Saturday with the second outbreak recorded
Former Mt. Vernon Florist Building Catches Fire Twice in a Day
Fatal Accidental Shooting Claims Life in Magee, Mississippi
34 mins ago
Fatal Accidental Shooting Claims Life in Magee, Mississippi
Vermont Trooper's Heroic Rescue: A Testament to Duty and Truth
41 mins ago
Vermont Trooper's Heroic Rescue: A Testament to Duty and Truth
Tuscan Convent Floor Collapse Injures 30 at Wedding Reception
23 mins ago
Tuscan Convent Floor Collapse Injures 30 at Wedding Reception
NTSB Probes Brightline Train Crashes; Global News Roundup
34 mins ago
NTSB Probes Brightline Train Crashes; Global News Roundup
78-Year-Old Man Killed in Suspected DUI Collision Near Table Mountain Casino
34 mins ago
78-Year-Old Man Killed in Suspected DUI Collision Near Table Mountain Casino
Latest Headlines
World News
Inaugural Girls Wrestling Tournament Marks Historic Moment at 51st Louisiana Classic
7 seconds
Inaugural Girls Wrestling Tournament Marks Historic Moment at 51st Louisiana Classic
PDP Official Condemns Mismanagement of Jammu and Kashmir Power Projects
23 seconds
PDP Official Condemns Mismanagement of Jammu and Kashmir Power Projects
Fundora vs Bohachuk: A High-Stakes Battle for the WBC Interim 154-Pound Title
42 seconds
Fundora vs Bohachuk: A High-Stakes Battle for the WBC Interim 154-Pound Title
UND's Kiera Pemberton: A Rising Star in College Basketball
54 seconds
UND's Kiera Pemberton: A Rising Star in College Basketball
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Discusses Biden Impeachment Inquiry and Potential Hunter Biden Subpoena
1 min
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Discusses Biden Impeachment Inquiry and Potential Hunter Biden Subpoena
U.S. Congressional Leaders Secure Short-term Spending Deal to Prevent Government Shutdown
2 mins
U.S. Congressional Leaders Secure Short-term Spending Deal to Prevent Government Shutdown
4-Star Recruit Jack Lange Impressed with Arkansas During Visit
3 mins
4-Star Recruit Jack Lange Impressed with Arkansas During Visit
12th TYR Wodapalooza Turns Miami into Fitness Capital with New Adaptive Athletes Category
4 mins
12th TYR Wodapalooza Turns Miami into Fitness Capital with New Adaptive Athletes Category
Former Post Office CEO and the Scandal of Wrongful Accusations: A Look at Women in Power
4 mins
Former Post Office CEO and the Scandal of Wrongful Accusations: A Look at Women in Power
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
2 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
8 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app