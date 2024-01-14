Tragic Plane Crash in Pattaya: Austrian Pilot Killed, German Passenger Severely Injured

In a tragic turn of events, a small plane crashed near the Huay Yai Temple in Pattaya, Thailand, on January 13, resulting in the death of Austrian pilot Stefan Molnar and severe injuries to German passenger Christian Leonardo Schuf. The plane, a white EK Air model registered as U-H77, collided with a large tamarind tree before crashing to the ground, scattering debris across the field and leaving the aircraft completely destroyed.

Cattle Herder’s Close Call

Mr. Sommit, a local cattle herder, had a narrow escape as he witnessed the horrifying accident unfold. He was nearly hit by a large box that fell from the plane just before it crashed. Displaying commendable courage, Mr. Sommit, along with nearby residents, rushed to the rescue of the traumatised passenger amidst the burning wreckage.

German National’s Fight for Survival

Christian Leonardo Schuf, the 51-year-old German national and passenger of the ill-fated plane, suffered a fractured ankle with bones protruding, and was in shock following the accident. Paramedics were quick to arrive on the scene, providing immediate medical attention to the severely injured Schuf. He was then urgently transported to Wat Yannasangwararam Hospital for further treatment.

The Investigation Underway

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has initiated a thorough investigation to uncover the cause of the crash and the specifics of the flight. While the details of the cargo carried by the aircraft have not yet been disclosed, the investigation continues to delve into all potential factors that may have contributed to the tragic crash.

Notably, this is the second airplane crash in Pattaya within the span of just a month. The previous crash involved a Cessna 172 on January 4, injuring four people when it struck a house. The recurring incidents have prompted questions about aviation safety in the region, with authorities under pressure to ensure such tragedies do not reoccur.