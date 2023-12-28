Tragic Pile-Up on GT Road: One Dead, 33 Injured in Foggy Collision

In a tragic occurrence, a multi-vehicle collision on the Grand Trunk Road near Jehlum, triggered by dense fog and low visibility, claimed the life of a woman and left 33 others injured. The accident, a chain-reaction crash involving four vehicles, began with a passenger bus and a truck. This was followed by two cars that collided with the already-accidental truck. Rescue officials swiftly arrived at the scene and undertook the task of transporting the injured to the nearest hospital for medical attention.

Fog-Related Accidents: A Historical Perspective

This incident echoes previous fog-related accidents, notably one on December 21, 2019. In two separate incidents on that day, four people lost their lives and 27 sustained injuries. A bus carrying wedding guests crashed into a tractor-trolley near Hafizabad, resulting in four fatalities and 13 injuries. In another event, a passenger van rammed into a tractor-trolley in Sultan Colony, leading to 14 people being hurt.

Weather Conditions and Road Closures

Sections of Motorway M2, M1, M5, and Lahore’s Ring Road have been closed due to the thick fog reducing visibility and disrupting both road and air traffic in Punjab. Multiple segments of essential highways, including Motorway M2 from Lahore to Sheikhupura and Motorway M3 connecting Faizpur to Jaranwala, have also been closed. The fog has extended its reach to Mandi Bahauddin, Pindi Bhattian, Kot Addu, and Auch Sharif. People are strongly urged to exercise caution and stay updated on the latest weather conditions and road closures. Several other cities are also grappling with heavy fog, leading to traffic disruptions.