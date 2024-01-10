en English
Accidents

Tragic Pedestrian Accident in Minglanilla, Cebu Raises Road Safety Concerns

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:43 pm EST
Tragic Pedestrian Accident in Minglanilla, Cebu Raises Road Safety Concerns

A horrifying accident took place in Minglanilla, Cebu, when a delivery van hit two women attempting to cross a street, resulting in the unfortunate death of an 86-year-old woman and injuries to her companion. The incident, starkly captured in a CCTV recording, has sent shockwaves across the local community, raising pressing concerns about pedestrian safety and the conduct of drivers on the road.

The Tragic Incident

On a seemingly ordinary day in Minglanilla, Cebu, 82-year-old Asuncion Sellote Duque and 58-year-old Estela Trason, both residents of Lipata, were crossing the street at a pedestrian lane. A delivery van came hurtling down the road, its driver attempting to overtake two vehicles ahead of him. In a cruel twist of fate, the van ended up hitting the two women, who were simply attempting to cross the road.

The Aftermath

Following the collision, the 82-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Estela Trason sustained injuries and is currently receiving treatment. The delivery van driver, whose identity has not yet been released, is now under police custody. The incident has left the local community in shock and mourning, heightening concerns about road safety and the importance of responsible driving.

Implications and Investigations

This tragic event is likely to have far-reaching implications, necessitating a thorough investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. The behavior of the driver, who was seen overtaking at a pedestrian crossing, will be scrutinized. Charges may be brought against him, depending on the outcome of the investigation. This incident serves as a grim reminder of the importance of road safety, not just for drivers but also for pedestrians. It underscores the urgent need for stricter adherence to traffic rules and regulations, as well as the necessity of driver education and awareness.

Accidents Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

