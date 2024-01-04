Tragic New Year’s Eve: Class XII Student Drowns Following Argument with Girlfriend

On New Year’s eve, a festive celebration turned into a tragic event as an 18-year-old Class XII student, K Arivukarasan, tragically drowned. This incident took place on a beach near Uthandi, where Arivukarasan and his friends had gathered to welcome the new year.

Confrontation and Disappearance

As the group reveled on the beach, the atmosphere gradually changed. Following an argument with his girlfriend, Arivukarasan mysteriously disappeared. His friends, failing to locate him, quickly contacted his parents and informed them about his sudden disappearance.

Search Operation and Grim Discovery

Upon receiving the news about Arivukarasan, Kanathur inspector Parthasarathy launched a search operation along with his team and fire services personnel. Despite their fervent efforts, the operation ended in a grim discovery. Arivukarasan’s lifeless body was found washed ashore off Juhu beach in Uthandi.

Investigation Underway

In the wake of this tragic event, the authorities have opened an investigation case. The reasons behind Arivukarasan’s decision to venture into the water and the circumstances leading to his death are being thoroughly scrutinized. The loss of such a young life has cast a shadow over the new year and has left the community in shock and mourning.