Accidents

Tragic New Year’s Eve Accident in Nakuru: A Community in Mourning

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:22 pm EST
Tragic New Year’s Eve Accident in Nakuru: A Community in Mourning

In a tragic turn of events, families in Nakuru are left devastated as they identify the bodies of their loved ones who fell victim to a New Year’s eve accident at the Eveready roundabout along the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway. The calamity claimed the lives of seven individuals and left twelve others with various injuries. Six of the injured remain hospitalized at the Nakuru Referral Hospital, their conditions a stark reminder of the severity of the accident.

The Painful Quest for Identification

Emotions ran high at the Nakuru City mortuary as the families arrived to positively identify their kin’s bodies. Among the victims was Hellen Kemunto, whose husband, Bernard Otara, struggled to hold back tears as he recounted the tragic news. The grief that loomed in the mortuary was palpable, a testament to the local community’s immense sorrow.

Investigation into the Cause of the Accident

Witnesses reported that the accident occurred when a truck rammed into a stationary 14-seater matatu, causing it to collide with another truck. The truck was allegedly having brake issues and was frantically hooting at other vehicles on the road. Authorities are likely investigating the cause of the accident and the reported faulty brakes, as they work on measures to prevent such incidents in future.

Tragic Aftermath and Community Response

Adding to the tragedy, a section of Nakuru residents took advantage of the accident to loot bags of maize from a truck involved in the carnage. The actions highlight the complex societal interplay that can emerge in the wake of such events, casting a long shadow over the community’s efforts to come to terms with the loss and impact of the accident on their lives.

Accidents
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

