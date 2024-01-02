Tragic New Year’s Day Car Accident Claims Lives of Two Teenagers in Gaffney

In the early hours of New Year’s Day, two 18-year-olds, Gabriel Evan Allison and Ashlyn Blake Jones, both from Gaffney, tragically lost their lives in a severe car collision. The accident, a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of traffic accidents, occurred at approximately 12:20 a.m. on Old Post Road.

A Fatal Collision

Allison, who was at the wheel of a 2010 Honda, crossed the center line for unknown reasons. His car was subsequently T-boned on the passenger’s side by a 2020 Infinity traveling in the opposite direction. The impact was so severe that Allison, reportedly not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle.

Young Lives Cut Short

Jones, a passenger in the ill-fated Honda, also lost her life in the horrific incident. Both teenagers were pronounced dead at the scene by authorities. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have initiated a thorough investigation into the tragic event.

The Importance of Road Safety

This tragic event underscores the critical importance of road safety. As the South Carolina Highway Patrol painstakingly reconstructs the accident, initial reports suggest that speed may have been a contributing factor. The fact that Allison was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident serves as a grim reminder of the life-saving importance of this simple safety measure. As the investigation continues, the incident stands as a sobering start to the new year and a stark reminder of the devastating consequences that can result from traffic accidents.

