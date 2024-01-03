Tragic New Year’s Day Accident Claims Life of Young Father in Ireland

On the first day of 2024, as most of the world celebrated the start of a new year, a tragedy unfolded on the M7 motorway near Newbridge, Ireland. A car carrying four passengers veered off the road and struck a grass verge. In the aftermath, 27-year-old Keith Higginbotham, affectionately known as ‘Higgy’, was pronounced dead at the scene, marking the first road fatality in Ireland for the year.

A Cherished Life Lost

Keith, a father of two from Nurney, Co Kildare, is mourned by his daughters Lauryn and Cali, his father Tommy, his grandmother Maureen, and his four brothers, as well as his partner Lauren. His sudden death sent shockwaves through the community, with heartfelt tributes pouring in from friends and family, commemorating him as a cherished individual. Local Kildare South TD Seán Ó Fearghaíl was among those expressing condolences.

Details of the Incident

The fatal incident occurred around 8:45 pm on New Year’s Day. Keith was a passenger in a car driven by a man in his 20s, who was taken to Tallaght University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The two other passengers managed to escape without serious harm. As the aftermath of the accident unfolded, the road was closed and diversions were put in place, with a technical examination of the scene scheduled to be conducted.

Another Fatal Accident in Co Kildare

Tragically, the dawn of 2024 in Ireland has been marked by not one, but three road fatalities. In another devastating incident on January 2nd, a woman in her 40s died in a crash on the R148 at Cloncurry, involving a car and a van. The female car driver died at the scene, while two children were taken to CHI at Crumlin in serious but stable condition. The male van driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The authorities have appealed for witnesses and any camera footage of the crash to come forward.