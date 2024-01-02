en English
Accidents

Tragic New Year: IT Professional Loses Life in Car Accident in Gurugram

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:51 pm EST
Tragic New Year: IT Professional Loses Life in Car Accident in Gurugram

In a tragic start to the New Year, a 21-year-old woman lost her life in a fatal car accident in Gurugram’s Sector 54 area. The victim, identified as Ananya Singh, was returning from a New Year’s eve party when the incident occurred.

Unfortunate Turn of Events

Ananya, an IT professional hailing from Kalkaji, and her friend Siddharth were on their way to a birthday celebration after the New Year festivities on December 31. The car they were traveling in overturned, leading to the disastrous outcome. While Ananya lost her life in the accident, Siddharth sustained injuries.

A City Grappling With Road Safety

This incident is a grim reminder of the road safety issues in the city. Earlier, a three-year-old girl was crushed to death by a speeding tempo in Basai enclave colony as she played outside her house. The driver fled the scene, and an FIR was registered against the unidentified individual.

Alarming Statistics

According to the National Crime Records Bureau, Delhi, including Gurugram, is infamous for road accidents. With a staggering count of 5,387 accidents and 1,412 deaths due to these mishaps, the city holds the dubious distinction of having the highest number of road accidents in the country.

Accidents India Transportation
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

