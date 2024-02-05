Tragic Mystery Unfolds: Fraternal Twins Found Dead, Mother Attempts Suicide in North Miami

In an incident as tragic as it is perplexing, the quiet community of North Miami, Florida, was rocked early Friday morning by the deaths of 3-year-old fraternal twins, Milendhet and Milendhere Napoleon-Cadet. The children were discovered unresponsive in the backseat of an abandoned vehicle on a freeway on-ramp, a sight as haunting as it is heartbreaking.

Disturbing Discovery

The Miami-Dade Police Department responded to the scene following a report by a passerby who identified the children in the deserted vehicle. Despite immediate medical assistance, both children were pronounced dead upon arrival at a nearby hospital. The cause and manner of their deaths, as of now, remain veiled in mystery, pending autopsy results.

Mother's Attempted Suicide

In a shocking development, their 42-year-old mother, Shirlene Napoleon Alcime, is reported to have attempted suicide by jumping from the freeway overpass onto the train tracks below. The sequence of events that led to this heart-wrenching tragedy remains unclear, and the mother, now in critical condition at HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, has not yet been charged.

Family in Devastation

The father, Milson Cadet, expressed his devastation and confusion over the incident. He noted that his wife, a prominent figure in the Haitian community and his business partner, has never exhibited signs of mental health issues. In his words, he is left 'at a loss' by the unfolding events. Detective Andre Martin of the Miami-Dade police echoed the sentiment, noting the case's difficulty and offering prayers for the grieving family.

As investigators continue to piece together the puzzle of this tragic incident, the community is left grappling with the stark reality of a loss too profound for words. The story serves as a grim reminder of the often unseen struggles occurring beneath the surface of everyday life.