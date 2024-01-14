Tragic Murder-Suicide Incident Shocks Routt County Community

Tragedy struck Routt County, located south of Steamboat Springs, as a man and two children were found dead in an alarming incident that authorities are treating as a murder-suicide. Routt County Sheriff’s deputies, responding to a welfare check, discovered the bodies at a residence in the 21000 block of 4th Avenue in Phippsburg, approximately 10 miles south of Steamboat Springs.

Victims Identified

The deceased man was identified as 45-year-old James “Jake” Hill. Also found dead were two children, aged three and seven. Their names have not been released to the public. This horrific event has left the tight-knit community of Phippsburg, with a population of 234, reeling.

Investigation Underway

The Routt County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation into what appears to be a double murder-suicide. No suspects are at large and the sheriff’s office has assured the community of their safety, indicating there is no known danger. It’s worth noting that Hill was previously involved in a child custody case, as reflected in online court records.

Call for Public Assistance

The Routt County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information related to the incident to come forward. As the authorities delve deeper into this tragic event, they are relying on the cooperation of the community to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the deaths.