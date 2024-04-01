Tragic Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims 10 Lives on Nairobi-Mombasa Highway

On Monday evening, a catastrophic event unfolded on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway in the Salama area, resulting in a ghastly accident that claimed ten lives and left several injured.

The incident, involving five vehicles including two matatus, two trucks, and a saloon car, occurred at about 8:30 PM, casting a somber shadow over the region.

Details of the Tragic Incident

The collision was set in motion when the driver of an Isuzu FSR truck veered off his lane, crashing head-on into a Toyota Hiace matatu belonging to Spanish Sacco. This initial collision triggered a domino effect, involving another matatu from NAEKANA Sacco, a second truck, and a saloon car.

The impact was devastating, leading to immediate fatalities and numerous injuries. Dr. Jane Mwende, the Medical Superintendent at Sultan Hamud sub-county hospital, confirmed the arrival of nine bodies on Monday night, with one more victim, a critically injured child, succumbing to injuries later. Furthermore, twelve individuals were admitted to the facility with various injuries, some of whom were later referred to Makindu Hospital for specialized treatment.

The emergency response teams were prompt in their arrival at the scene, undertaking the grim task of retrieving bodies and assisting the injured. The accident caused significant disruptions along the busy highway, leading to extended traffic snarl-ups.

Local residents and commuters expressed their distress over the recurring accidents in the area, calling for immediate governmental and societal intervention to enhance road safety measures. The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA)'s latest data underscore the escalating concern of road fatalities, emphasizing the urgent need for comprehensive strategies to curb these incidents.

Looking Forward: Addressing Road Safety

This tragic event serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the paramount importance of road safety. It underscores the necessity for stringent enforcement of traffic regulations, improved road conditions, and enhanced driver awareness programs.

As the community mourns the loss of ten souls, there is a collective call to action for all stakeholders to prioritize safety and prevent future tragedies. The incident not only highlights the immediate need for rehabilitative efforts for the injured and bereaved families but also for systemic changes to ensure safer roads for all.