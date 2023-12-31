en English
Accidents

Tragic Loss: Roath Community Mourns Death of Beloved Resident Pamela Griffiths

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 31, 2023 at 4:12 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:48 am EST
On December 22nd, a tragic incident claimed the life of 80-year-old Pamela Griffiths, a beloved resident of Roath, Cardiff.

Known affectionately to her kith and kin as Pam, she was fatally struck by a car on Albany Road and succumbed to her injuries two days later at the University Hospital of Wales.

A Life Well-Lived

Throughout her life, Pam carved a niche of warmth in the hearts of those who knew her. Her vibrant zest for life, coupled with a caring demeanor, resonated deeply within her community.

As an active member of Roath, she was a familiar face on her regular walks and at weekly lunches with friends. Every Sunday, Pam’s devout spirit led her to the doors of St Michael’s Church.

An Irreplaceable Loss

This tragic incident has brought an abrupt end to the life of a woman described as a beautiful friend with a golden heart. Pam cherished her family above all.

She is survived by her daughter Amanda, son-in-law Carl, three grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Her sudden departure has left her loved ones in a state of profound grief.

Investigation Underway

The South Wales Police are diligently investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision. As we await further details, the community holds its breath, mourning the loss of a cherished friend and family member.

Meanwhile, life continues in the backdrop of this tragedy, with the Met Office issuing weather warnings and the world of Welsh rugby advancing one play at a time. Local singer and community contributors receive honors, their achievements echoing faintly in the wake of Pam’s untimely demise.

author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

