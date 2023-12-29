Tragic Loss of Three Men in River Esk Submersion

In a shocking incident, tragedy struck at the River Esk near Glaisdale when a 4×4 vehicle carrying three men became submerged, tragically claiming their lives. The event unfolded amidst the backdrop of the North York Moors, a place of serene beauty now marred by this unfortunate event.

Witness Recounts Harrowing Rescue Attempt

A man who witnessed the horrifying scene leapt into action, attempting to save the trapped men. Despite his gallant efforts, he reported that the men were ‘swept away’ in the river’s currents while trying to cross. The brave rescuer was later pulled from the river and is currently receiving medical treatment.

Emergency Services Respond to the Crisis

Upon receiving news of the incident, emergency services raced to the scene. The team included police, ambulance, and even air support units. The dedicated team managed to pull the vehicle from the water, but the men inside, unfortunately, had already lost their lives. The next of kin of the deceased have been informed and are being provided with specialist support.

Tragic Incident Amidst Storm Gerrit

The incident occurred during Storm Gerrit, a time when flood warnings were in effect across the country. The police have since urged caution when driving in hazardous conditions, especially in areas around the River Esk, which have been severely affected by flooding. In the wake of the tragedy, there have been reports of other vehicles getting stuck in floodwaters in nearby areas. However, all occupants were successfully brought to safety.