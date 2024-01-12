en English
Accidents

Tragic Loss: Jason Patric’s Brother, Jordan Miller, Killed in Bus Accident

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:48 pm EST
Tragic Loss: Jason Patric’s Brother, Jordan Miller, Killed in Bus Accident

Tragedy struck the quiet town of Fort Lee, New Jersey, when Jordan Miller, brother of well-known Hollywood actor Jason Patric, was involved in a fatal accident. Jordan, aged 56, was struck by a New Jersey Transit bus on a Wednesday afternoon while crossing the street. The bus, making a left turn at the time, hit Jordan, who was rushed to a local hospital in serious condition. Despite the best efforts of the medical team, Jordan succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

An Investigation Underway

The Fort Lee Police Department is currently investigating the incident to determine whether it was a tragic accident or if criminality was involved. The outcome of this investigation could have far-reaching implications and will undoubtedly be closely watched by both the local community and Jordan’s grieving family.

A Life Cut Short

Jordan Miller was a customer service representative at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Midtown Manhattan. Known for his hard work and dedication, he was a beloved employee who had overcome significant challenges in his life. A representative from the Port Authority confirmed Jordan’s relationship to actor Jason Patric, known for roles in films such as ‘The Lost Boys’ and ‘Sleepers’, and television appearances on shows like ‘Entourage’ and ‘Saturday Night Live’.

The Actor’s Personal Loss

Attempts to reach Jason Patric’s representatives for comment on this personal tragedy were made, but no response was received. The incident has shone a spotlight on the actor’s personal loss, causing a ripple effect in the entertainment industry. Jordan leaves behind a 19-year-old son, a partner, a sister, brother, mother, and a host of loving family members, friends, and colleagues. The tragedy underscores the fragility of life, even in the face of celebrity connections and familial ties to the entertainment industry.

Accidents United States
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

