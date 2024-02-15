Tragic Loss: Five Members of Tlometsane Family Killed in Head-On Collision

On a seemingly ordinary day turned tragic, a head-on collision on the Mookgophong road in Limpopo, South Africa, claimed the lives of seven individuals, five of whom were members of the Tlometsane family from Lefatlheng village outside Hammanskraal.

The incident, occurring in the Waterberg district, involved a devastating crash between a family car and a police van, leaving a community in mourning and a family grappling with an incomprehensible loss. Among the victims was Gontse Hendrick Tlometsane, the driver, whose journey alongside his family members to pick up a sick relative ended in catastrophe.

A Journey Turned Tragedy

The Tlometsane family's journey was one of care and concern, aimed at bringing home Kagiso Phillimon, a relative who had fallen ill during a visit to Mokopane. The return trip, however, took a tragic turn on the Mookgophong road towards Mokopane when their car collided head-on with a delivery vehicle. The impact was immediate and fatal, leaving no survivors among the passengers.

The family, known for their close-knit nature, was shattered by the news, struggling to come to terms with the sudden vacuum created by the loss of five beloved members. Selaki Elizabeth, one of the deceased, had recently been discharged from the hospital for heart-related issues, adding a layer of poignancy to the tragedy.

Community and Workplace in Mourning

The crash not only tore through the hearts of the Tlometsane family but also sent shockwaves through the community and Hendric Gontse's workplace. Gontse, remembered as a dedicated and hard-working employee at Spar, left colleagues in disbelief over the tragic news.

The community of Lefatlheng village, where the Tlometsanes were respected and lived harmoniously with their neighbors, has been plunged into mourning. The loss of five of its members in such sudden and tragic circumstances has been a blow to the communal spirit, evoking a profound sense of grief and solidarity among the residents.