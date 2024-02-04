Tragic Loss at Ocean County Recycling Center: Remembering Timothy Hannold

On January 31, Timothy Hannold, a 50-year-old father and firefighting volunteer, tragically lost his life in a fatal accident at the Ocean County Northern Recycling Center. Known affectionately as 'Timmy' or 'Ripper', Hannold was pinned against an interior wall while inside a container that was being moved, unbeknownst to his coworkers. His fatal injuries were confirmed at the scene by the Lakewood Police.

Remembering Timothy Hannold

Timothy Hannold was more than a dedicated employee at the recycling and waste management center; he was a cherished part of the community. He served the center for 22 years, earning the respect and admiration of his colleagues. Outside of work, Hannold was a lifetime member of the Parkertown Volunteer Fire Department. His hobbies included playing drums, working on his truck, and most importantly, spending quality time with his family. He is survived by his wife Jessica, his children Kaden and Abigail, his parents, and other family members.

Community Support for the Hannold Family

In the wake of this tragic incident, the community has rallied around the Hannold family. A GoFundMe page has been set up in Timothy's honor, raising more than $4,400 so far. The funds will be used to support his family during this difficult time. A service to honor his memory is scheduled for February 6 at the Parkertown Firehouse.

Ongoing Investigation and Safety Concerns

The fatal accident has sparked an ongoing investigation by local authorities. The incident has also raised serious questions about workplace safety practices at the Northern Recycling Center. The community is committed to ensuring that such an incident does not recur, and is working towards creating a safer work environment for all employees.