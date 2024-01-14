en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Tragic Loss at Ellwood Engineered Castings: A Blow to the Company and the Metals Industry

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:15 am EST
Tragic Loss at Ellwood Engineered Castings: A Blow to the Company and the Metals Industry

In a tragic turn of events, an employee at Ellwood Engineered Castings in Hubbard Township has lost their life during a routine operation on the overnight shift. The company, a part of the century-old Ellwood Group, was quick to respond to the incident, expressing its deep condolences to the victim’s family and reiterating its dedication towards providing much-needed support during this challenging time.

A Community Mourns

While the identity of the deceased worker has not been disclosed, the incident has sent deep shockwaves through the close-knit team at Ellwood Engineered Castings. The company’s president, Pat Callihan, acknowledged the significant impact of the tragedy on the team, emphasizing the company’s focus on the safety and welfare of its members. The incident, which occurred during what should have been a routine operation, has underscored the inherent risks of industrial work, even in a company with a strong emphasis on safety.

Industry Giant in Grief

Founded in 1910, Ellwood Group has grown into a major player in the North American metal industry, with multiple locations across the continent. In 2018, the company expanded its operations to include Ellwood Aluminum, marking its entry into the aluminum casting industry. The death at Ellwood Engineered Castings has cast a shadow over the company’s success and growth, reminding all of the human cost that can come with industrial progress.

Looking Forward

As the company grapples with the tragedy, a thorough investigation of the incident has been launched. Ellwood Engineered Castings is committed to understanding the circumstances that led to the fatal accident and implementing measures to prevent such incidents in the future. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of stringent safety measures and protocols in the heavy industry sector. As the Ellwood team mourns the loss of one of their own, the industry will be watching, hopeful for lessons that might prevent such tragedies in the future.

0
Accidents United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
2 mins ago
Hyderabad Tragedy: 11-Year-Old Boy Electrocuted While Flying Kites
In a tragedy that has shocked the community, an 11-year-old boy, Tanishq Aubel, lost his life in a preventable accident in Attapur, Hyderabad. The young kite flyer fell victim to an unattended live electric wire on the terrace of Sri Vani Towers, an incident that has cast a dark shadow over the building’s management and
Hyderabad Tragedy: 11-Year-Old Boy Electrocuted While Flying Kites
Bronx Hit-and-Run Incident Leaves Woman Dead; Suspect Arrested in Separate Queens Robbery Case
16 mins ago
Bronx Hit-and-Run Incident Leaves Woman Dead; Suspect Arrested in Separate Queens Robbery Case
Juvenile Leads Ohio State Troopers on High-Speed Chase
17 mins ago
Juvenile Leads Ohio State Troopers on High-Speed Chase
Man Rescued from Opal Mine Shaft in Dramatic Three-Hour Operation
4 mins ago
Man Rescued from Opal Mine Shaft in Dramatic Three-Hour Operation
Tragic Mine Collapse in Tanzania: Spotlight on Mining Safety
6 mins ago
Tragic Mine Collapse in Tanzania: Spotlight on Mining Safety
Massive Oil Tanker Fire Engulfs Depot Road in Epping, NH
9 mins ago
Massive Oil Tanker Fire Engulfs Depot Road in Epping, NH
Latest Headlines
World News
Magomed Ankalaev Triumphs Over Johnny Walker in UFC Rematch: Referee Marc Goddard Praised for Handling Controversial Moment
6 seconds
Magomed Ankalaev Triumphs Over Johnny Walker in UFC Rematch: Referee Marc Goddard Praised for Handling Controversial Moment
North Dakota High School Sports: Wrestling Wins, Basketball Rankings, and Swimming Victories
7 seconds
North Dakota High School Sports: Wrestling Wins, Basketball Rankings, and Swimming Victories
Inflation: The Enduring Economic Conundrum and its Far-reaching Impacts
31 seconds
Inflation: The Enduring Economic Conundrum and its Far-reaching Impacts
Nigeria's President Suspends Top Officials in Anti-Corruption Crusade
33 seconds
Nigeria's President Suspends Top Officials in Anti-Corruption Crusade
Lai Ching-te Clinches Historic Win in Taiwan's Presidential Election
42 seconds
Lai Ching-te Clinches Historic Win in Taiwan's Presidential Election
Iraqi Parliament Convenes Amid Disagreements and Delays to Elect New Speaker
1 min
Iraqi Parliament Convenes Amid Disagreements and Delays to Elect New Speaker
St Peter's Parish Council Protests 'Unnecessary' Election Imposed by Worcester City Councillors
2 mins
St Peter's Parish Council Protests 'Unnecessary' Election Imposed by Worcester City Councillors
Caernarfon Town Secures Championship Conference Spot Amidst Intense Welsh Football Matches
2 mins
Caernarfon Town Secures Championship Conference Spot Amidst Intense Welsh Football Matches
Doris Raistrick Celebrates 105 Years of Resilience and Joy
2 mins
Doris Raistrick Celebrates 105 Years of Resilience and Joy
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
45 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
1 hour
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
1 hour
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
1 hour
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
1 hour
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app