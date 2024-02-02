Tragic Lightning Strike at Ugandan School Sparks Call for Improved Safety Measures

In the serene surroundings of Iganga District, Uganda, tranquility was shattered by an unforeseen tragedy at Nambale Primary School. A beloved member of the academic family, Ms. Joy Kanage, was fatally struck by lightning while going about her routine on the school grounds. This calamitous event was confirmed by the local leader, Mr. Nasur Ibanda, who added that the police had dutifully handed over Ms. Kanage's body to her grieving family for burial.

Call for Improved Safety Measures

In light of this tragic incident, the Iganga District LC5 chairman, Mr. Ezra Gabula, called for immediate action. He urged the government to ensure that schools are equipped with lightning arresters on a priority basis before the commencement of the upcoming school term. Mr. Gabula's concerns highlight a significant lapse in safety measures, emphasizing that many schools in the district lack this crucial protective feature.

Contradicting Claims and a History of Incidents

Countering Mr. Gabula's claims, the Iganga District Education Officer, Mr. Baker Kasadhakawo, suggested that schools in the area do possess lightning arresters. However, he conceded that their range is limited and fails to protect areas distanced from the buildings. This includes the football field where Ms. Kanage tragically met her end.

The region's history is marred by previous lightning incidents. This includes the hospitalization of students in 2011 and the untimely death of two pupils in Jinja District. The recurrence of such incidents underscores the urgent need for improved lightning protection measures in schools to safeguard against these natural hazards.

Urgent Need for Protective Measures in Schools

The tragic demise of Ms. Kanage accentuates the need for comprehensive lightning protection in schools, especially in areas known for frequent lightning occurrences. The incident serves as a grim reminder that while we must strive for academic excellence in our institutions, the safety and well-being of the people within them remain paramount. Lightning protection measures, therefore, should not be viewed as a mere regulatory requirement but as a non-negotiable necessity.