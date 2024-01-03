Tragic Lift Accident in Mylapore: Elderly Man Crushed to Death

In an unfortunate turn of events, a 76-year-old man named K. Ellappan met a tragic end on January 1, 2023, in Mylapore, after being struck by a descending lift. This incident has triggered a wave of shock and distress, raising questions on building safety norms and the dire consequences of their violation.

The Incident

Ellappan, a resident of Selaiyur, had come to a building in Mylapore to participate in a spiritual wellness camp. As he intended to ascend to the second floor, he found himself facing a lift that lacked a door – a gaping safety oversight. In an attempt to check for the descending lift, he stepped into the shaft and was tragically crushed by the lift.

The Aftermath

The incident has sent ripples of shock through the community, prompting a swift response from the police. Legal action has been initiated against the lift operator, identified as Kishore, and the maintenance officer, Ponnusamy. Both have been arrested in connection with the untimely and tragic death of Ellappan.

Implications

This heartbreaking incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of adhering to safety regulations in buildings. The absence of a door in the lift not only led to Ellappan’s tragic demise, but it has also resulted in severe legal repercussions for the lift operator and the maintenance officer. Moreover, it has sparked a deeper conversation about building safety standards and the need for stringent enforcement to prevent such incidents in the future.