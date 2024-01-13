en English
Accidents

Tragic Landslide in Northwestern Colombia Claims 33 Lives

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:57 am EST
In the heart of Colombia’s northwestern region, a devastating landslide has claimed at least 33 lives in an indigenous community, with the majority of victims being children. This gut-wrenching revelation came from none other than the Colombian Vice President, Francia Marquez, who took to a social media platform to express her profound grief over the tragedy.

Details of the Tragedy

The landslide, triggered by heavy rains, struck the Choco region of Colombia on a highway near the town of Carmen de Atrato. Initial reports put the death toll at 18, with about 30 injured. Rescue teams were quickly dispatched to the region, where numerous victims are believed to be trapped under the soil. The government is monitoring the situation closely, with fears of more victims being trapped than initially estimated.

A Cry for Support

President Gustavo Petro described the incident as a ‘horrible tragedy’ on Twitter and assured that his government would provide all necessary support. The landslide, which covered the highway connecting the cities of Quibdo and Medellin in Choco province, was one of several reported simultaneously, adding to the urgency of the situation.

Increasing Casualty Figures

As the day progressed, the casualties rose to 23 dead and around 30 injured, according to local authorities. Many people had stopped their cars to take shelter in a house near the community of Carmen de Atrato due to the closure of the road connecting Medellin and Quibdo by several landslides. Unfortunately, another landslide struck, burying the sheltering individuals and some of their vehicles. Rescue operations are ongoing, with the local mayor confirming that some people are still trapped by the debris.

Heavy Rainfall Triggers Landslides

The landslides occurred after several hours of heavy rain led to a mountain collapse. The tragedy occurred on the road between the city of Quibdo and Medellin. The landslide, one of three within a three-mile stretch of the road, was caught on video. The search and rescue operations are ongoing, and the casualty figures are expected to rise, painting a bleak picture of the region’s vulnerability to natural disasters.

author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

