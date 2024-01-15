en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Tragic Kite String Accident Claims Child’s Life in Dhar City

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:26 am EST
Tragic Kite String Accident Claims Child’s Life in Dhar City

In a heartrending incident in Dhar city, Madhya Pradesh, a seven-year-old boy succumbed to a fatal injury inflicted by a sharp kite string while he was on a motorcycle ride with his father. The episode unfolded at Hatwara Chowk, a bustling intersection in the city. The child, riding pillion on his father’s motorcycle, met with the gruesome accident when his throat was sliced open by the kite string, popularly known as ‘manja’.

The Unforeseen Tragedy

The boy, in the company of his father Vinod Chouhan, was on their motorbike when the tragic event took place. The child was immediately rushed to a private medical facility, only to be referred to the district hospital. Despite the rapid response and medical intervention, the doctors at the district hospital pronounced the young boy dead, leaving the family and the city in a state of shock and sorrow.

Response to the Incident

In reaction to the harrowing incident, City Superintendent of Police Ravindra Vaskel announced that stringent legal action would be initiated against individuals found in possession of the dangerous Chinese string or any sharp kite string. The kite string, ‘manja,’ is commonly used during the Makar Sankranti festival for flying kites. However, its potential for causing lethal injuries has been a cause for grave concern.

A Campaign Against Chinese ‘Manja’

The local administration, under the leadership of Sub Divisional Magistrate Roshani Patidar, had been championing a campaign against the use of Chinese ‘manja’. The campaign, initiated ten days prior to the unfortunate incident, aimed at creating awareness about the hazards of the sharp string and discouraging its use. Following the tragedy, the local administration has amplified its efforts in enforcing the ban on Chinese ‘manja’ and intensified search operations to prevent further such incidents.

0
Accidents India Safety
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
8 seconds ago
Man in His 60s Succumbs to Medical Emergency on Bournemouth Bus
In a heartrending incident on Sunday, January 14, a man in his 60s succumbed to a medical emergency while aboard a bus in the region of Poole Hill, Bournemouth. The event unfolded around 2pm, leading to an immediate response from the emergency services which included the Dorset Police lending their assistance to the ambulance service.
Man in His 60s Succumbs to Medical Emergency on Bournemouth Bus
Child's Tragic Death Spurs Call for Road Safety Amidst Kenya's Unemployment Crisis
29 mins ago
Child's Tragic Death Spurs Call for Road Safety Amidst Kenya's Unemployment Crisis
Young Couple Perishes in Tragic Tobago Car Crash
29 mins ago
Young Couple Perishes in Tragic Tobago Car Crash
Barn Fire in Amity Township: No Casualties, Investigation Underway
5 mins ago
Barn Fire in Amity Township: No Casualties, Investigation Underway
Collision Leads to A37 Road Closure, Disrupts Traffic in Somerset
20 mins ago
Collision Leads to A37 Road Closure, Disrupts Traffic in Somerset
Makar Sankranti Celebrations Marred by Tragic Kite-Flying Incidents in Telangana
21 mins ago
Makar Sankranti Celebrations Marred by Tragic Kite-Flying Incidents in Telangana
Latest Headlines
World News
Man in His 60s Succumbs to Medical Emergency on Bournemouth Bus
9 seconds
Man in His 60s Succumbs to Medical Emergency on Bournemouth Bus
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane Out for Six Weeks: A Blow to Team's Offensive Capabilities
19 seconds
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane Out for Six Weeks: A Blow to Team's Offensive Capabilities
Accommodation Crisis for Asylum Seekers Worsens in Ireland
34 seconds
Accommodation Crisis for Asylum Seekers Worsens in Ireland
Manila Hustle 3x3 Season 2: A Showcase of Global Basketball Talent
1 min
Manila Hustle 3x3 Season 2: A Showcase of Global Basketball Talent
Amit Shah's Elder Sister Passes Away; Scheduled Public Events in Gujarat Cancelled
1 min
Amit Shah's Elder Sister Passes Away; Scheduled Public Events in Gujarat Cancelled
Kyren Williams's Injury Casts Uncertainty on Rams' Playoff Future
1 min
Kyren Williams's Injury Casts Uncertainty on Rams' Playoff Future
Greece Rethinks Defense Strategy and Relations with Türkiye Amid Regional Tensions
2 mins
Greece Rethinks Defense Strategy and Relations with Türkiye Amid Regional Tensions
From Unexpected Surprise to TikTok Stardom: Vivienne Hassan's Journey with Her Albino Son
3 mins
From Unexpected Surprise to TikTok Stardom: Vivienne Hassan's Journey with Her Albino Son
Foreign Minister Igli Hasani's Regional Tour: A Move Towards Enhanced Cooperation
4 mins
Foreign Minister Igli Hasani's Regional Tour: A Move Towards Enhanced Cooperation
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
40 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
3 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
7 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
7 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app