Tragic Kite String Accident Claims Child’s Life in Dhar City

In a heartrending incident in Dhar city, Madhya Pradesh, a seven-year-old boy succumbed to a fatal injury inflicted by a sharp kite string while he was on a motorcycle ride with his father. The episode unfolded at Hatwara Chowk, a bustling intersection in the city. The child, riding pillion on his father’s motorcycle, met with the gruesome accident when his throat was sliced open by the kite string, popularly known as ‘manja’.

The Unforeseen Tragedy

The boy, in the company of his father Vinod Chouhan, was on their motorbike when the tragic event took place. The child was immediately rushed to a private medical facility, only to be referred to the district hospital. Despite the rapid response and medical intervention, the doctors at the district hospital pronounced the young boy dead, leaving the family and the city in a state of shock and sorrow.

Response to the Incident

In reaction to the harrowing incident, City Superintendent of Police Ravindra Vaskel announced that stringent legal action would be initiated against individuals found in possession of the dangerous Chinese string or any sharp kite string. The kite string, ‘manja,’ is commonly used during the Makar Sankranti festival for flying kites. However, its potential for causing lethal injuries has been a cause for grave concern.

A Campaign Against Chinese ‘Manja’

The local administration, under the leadership of Sub Divisional Magistrate Roshani Patidar, had been championing a campaign against the use of Chinese ‘manja’. The campaign, initiated ten days prior to the unfortunate incident, aimed at creating awareness about the hazards of the sharp string and discouraging its use. Following the tragedy, the local administration has amplified its efforts in enforcing the ban on Chinese ‘manja’ and intensified search operations to prevent further such incidents.