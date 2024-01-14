en English
Accidents

Tragic Kite-Flying Incident: 13-Year-Old Boy Falls from Building in Hyderabad

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:29 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 1:16 am EST
Tragic Kite-Flying Incident: 13-Year-Old Boy Falls from Building in Hyderabad

On a tragic day in Hyderabad, a 13-year-old boy named Shiva Kumar met an untimely death as he fell from a building. The incident, as reported by the local Nagole police, took place in Uppal, with the details of the unfortunate event sending a wave of shock through the community.

Unforeseen Tragedy

Shiva, an eighth-grade student at a local government school, was engaging in a common pastime with his friends—flying kites. The group of children were initially on the rooftop of Shiva’s building in Nagole. The play soon relocated to an adjoining structure in the neighborhood, where the incident unfolded in a heart-wrenching sequence of events.

A Fearful Encounter

While on the balcony of the second building, Shiva encountered a dog. The sudden appearance of the animal sent him into a panic, and in his fear, he jumped from the balcony. His landing was not a fortunate one—he crashed onto the asbestos roof of a nearby house.

Fatal Consequences

The fall inflicted severe injuries on the young boy. He was promptly rushed to a private hospital for urgent medical care. Despite concerted efforts to save him, Shiva succumbed to his injuries later that night during treatment. The tragic loss of the young life has left the local community in a state of mourning.

The Nagole police have taken note of the incident, confirming the details of the unfortunate event. The incident serves as a grim reminder of the need for safety measures and adult supervision during such seemingly innocuous activities as kite flying. The tragic loss of Shiva Kumar has left a void in the community that will be hard to fill.

0
Accidents India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

