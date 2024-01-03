Tragic Jeepney Accident in San Francisco, Quezon: One Dead, 26 Injured

On a routine Tuesday afternoon on January 2nd, tragedy struck in the rural heartland of San Francisco, Quezon. The serenity of the day was abruptly shattered when a passenger jeepney, a common form of public transportation in the Philippines, lost control and plunged into a canal on the San Andres-San Francisco Road. The horrifying incident resulted in the death of one woman, Juanita Sarmiento, and left 26 others injured, marking it as one of the most devastating accidents in the area’s recent history.

Details of the Accident

The jeepney, bearing the license plates DWG-523, was navigating an uphill section of the road at Sitio Sentro, Barangay Butanguiad when the accident occurred. Reports indicate that the vehicle lost its brakes, causing it to veer off the road and into the canal. The injured passengers, many of whom shared the last names Sarmiento, Purton, Gonzales, Montejo, Llagas, and Catapang, including the driver himself, were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by emergency services.

Response and Aftermath

In the aftermath of the crash, local law enforcement and the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office responded with commendable speed and efficiency. Despite the shock and confusion that followed the accident, they managed to transport all victims to the local hospital. Unfortunately, Juanita Sarmiento, one of the passengers, succumbed to her injuries and was declared dead at the facility. Others, including injured passengers Trexia Joy Sarmiento and Bernadeth Sarmiento, Ronald Jun Abelong, among others, are currently receiving treatment.

Impact and Reflection

The incident has left a deep impact on the local community, raising questions about vehicle safety and maintenance. As investigations continue, the accident serves as a grim reminder of the importance of regular vehicle checks to ensure passenger safety. Amidst the sorrow and pain, the people of San Francisco, Quezon have shown remarkable resilience, coming together in this time of tragedy, displaying the strong bonds of their community.