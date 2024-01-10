Tragic Indoor Heating Incident Claims Five Lives in Amroha

In a heartrending twist of fate in Amroha district, Uttar Pradesh, five children from a single family tragically lost their lives due to suffocation while sleeping in their house. The incident, which occurred as a result of using a coal heater indoors, has sent shockwaves through the Allipur Bhud village, raising serious questions about safety measures in place for indoor heating in colder months.

The Tragic Discovery

Concerns arose when the family, residing in the house belonging to Raheezuddin, failed to open their doors the following day. The alarm raised by the neighbors, who decided to intervene, led to the heartbreaking revelation. Upon forcibly entering the home, they discovered the lifeless bodies of five children, aged between 12 to 19. The victims included three of Raheezuddin’s children and two of his relatives’ children.

Survivors in Critical Condition

Two additional family members, Raheezuddin’s wife and brother, were found in critical health condition. The two survivors were immediately rushed to the hospital, where they are currently battling for their lives. The incident has left the family shattered and the village in a state of shock and mourning.

The Role of the Coal Heater

Initial investigation into the incident by the authorities points to asphyxiation as the likely cause. The police official suggested that the suffocation might have occurred due to the consumption of oxygen by the burning coal. The indoor use of the coal heater or ‘angeethi’, in a closed room, likely led to a lack of oxygen, resulting in the tragic incident. This unfortunate event serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by burning fuels indoors without adequate ventilation.

The incident in Amroha reiterates the urgent need for widespread awareness and safety measures concerning indoor heating, especially in regions experiencing harsh winters. The tragedy that befell Raheezuddin’s family serves as a somber reminder of the silent, yet deadly, hazards that lurk within the confines of our own homes.