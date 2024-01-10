en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Tragic Indoor Heating Incident Claims Five Lives in Amroha

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:54 am EST
Tragic Indoor Heating Incident Claims Five Lives in Amroha

In a heartrending twist of fate in Amroha district, Uttar Pradesh, five children from a single family tragically lost their lives due to suffocation while sleeping in their house. The incident, which occurred as a result of using a coal heater indoors, has sent shockwaves through the Allipur Bhud village, raising serious questions about safety measures in place for indoor heating in colder months.

The Tragic Discovery

Concerns arose when the family, residing in the house belonging to Raheezuddin, failed to open their doors the following day. The alarm raised by the neighbors, who decided to intervene, led to the heartbreaking revelation. Upon forcibly entering the home, they discovered the lifeless bodies of five children, aged between 12 to 19. The victims included three of Raheezuddin’s children and two of his relatives’ children.

Survivors in Critical Condition

Two additional family members, Raheezuddin’s wife and brother, were found in critical health condition. The two survivors were immediately rushed to the hospital, where they are currently battling for their lives. The incident has left the family shattered and the village in a state of shock and mourning.

The Role of the Coal Heater

Initial investigation into the incident by the authorities points to asphyxiation as the likely cause. The police official suggested that the suffocation might have occurred due to the consumption of oxygen by the burning coal. The indoor use of the coal heater or ‘angeethi’, in a closed room, likely led to a lack of oxygen, resulting in the tragic incident. This unfortunate event serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by burning fuels indoors without adequate ventilation.

The incident in Amroha reiterates the urgent need for widespread awareness and safety measures concerning indoor heating, especially in regions experiencing harsh winters. The tragedy that befell Raheezuddin’s family serves as a somber reminder of the silent, yet deadly, hazards that lurk within the confines of our own homes.

0
Accidents India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
53 mins ago
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
France has witnessed a historic shift in its political landscape with the appointment of Gabriel Attal as the new Prime Minister. At age 34, not only does he become the youngest person to hold this office, but he also becomes the first openly gay prime minister in the country. This monumental event comes in the
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
Charminar Express Derails at Nampally Railway Station: Six Injured
1 hour ago
Charminar Express Derails at Nampally Railway Station: Six Injured
Father Seeks Answers in the Mysterious Death of Milwaukee Teen
1 hour ago
Father Seeks Answers in the Mysterious Death of Milwaukee Teen
Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Two Guyanese Cricketers in Berbice
57 mins ago
Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Two Guyanese Cricketers in Berbice
Wellington Train Services Disrupted: Overhead Line Failures Affect 139 Passengers
1 hour ago
Wellington Train Services Disrupted: Overhead Line Failures Affect 139 Passengers
Air Canada Passenger Opens Cabin Door, Falls on Tarmac Delaying Flight
1 hour ago
Air Canada Passenger Opens Cabin Door, Falls on Tarmac Delaying Flight
Latest Headlines
World News
High School Basketball Roundup: A Showcase of Talent and Teamwork
57 seconds
High School Basketball Roundup: A Showcase of Talent and Teamwork
Australia's Women's Cricket Team Clinches T20I Series Victory Against India
2 mins
Australia's Women's Cricket Team Clinches T20I Series Victory Against India
India's Governors at Crossroads: Political Pawns or Constitutional Guardians?
3 mins
India's Governors at Crossroads: Political Pawns or Constitutional Guardians?
Thai PM's Move to Government House Coincides with Children's Day; Dinosaur Exhibit to be Missed
3 mins
Thai PM's Move to Government House Coincides with Children's Day; Dinosaur Exhibit to be Missed
Atlanta Restaurant Faces Backlash for Health Insurance Charge: A Stand for Affordable Healthcare
4 mins
Atlanta Restaurant Faces Backlash for Health Insurance Charge: A Stand for Affordable Healthcare
eThekwini Metro Under Fire for Police-Led Motorcade for MK Party
5 mins
eThekwini Metro Under Fire for Police-Led Motorcade for MK Party
Chinese Diplomatic Missions in Ecuador Suspend Operations Indefinitely
6 mins
Chinese Diplomatic Missions in Ecuador Suspend Operations Indefinitely
Retired Brigadier General Chris 'Mookie' Walker Declares Run for West Virginia's 2nd Congressional District
7 mins
Retired Brigadier General Chris 'Mookie' Walker Declares Run for West Virginia's 2nd Congressional District
Surge in Cesarean Deliveries in Puerto Rico: Unpacking the Underlying Causes
7 mins
Surge in Cesarean Deliveries in Puerto Rico: Unpacking the Underlying Causes
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
35 mins
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
2 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
4 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
5 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
6 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
6 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
6 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
8 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
8 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app