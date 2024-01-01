en English
Accidents

Tragic Incidents Unfold on New Year’s Day: Body Recovered in Auckland’s Matakatia Bay, Diver Missing off Canterbury Coast

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:59 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 11:49 am EST
A wave of tragedy swept over New Zealand on New Year’s Day, painting a somber picture of the year’s start. A series of unfortunate incidents, ranging from fatal water-related accidents to car crashes, occurred across different regions, casting a pall over the festivities.

Auckland’s Unfortunate New Year

At Matakatia Bay in Auckland, the new year began with a heartbreaking loss. Emergency services, including the Coastguard, the police, and the police Eagle helicopter team, rushed to the rescue of a man in distress in the water. Despite their valiant efforts, the man was brought to shore but could not be revived. The police labeled the incident a ‘sudden death’ and have referred the case to the coroner for further investigation. The police expressed their condolences to the family of the deceased.

(Also Read: Navy Serviceman Charged in Cyclists’ Tragic Accident Raises Road Safety Concerns)

Diver Disappears off Canterbury Coast

In a separate incident off the Canterbury coast at Manuka Bay near Domett, a diver went missing. The alarm was raised when two divers were reported to be diving in about 5 meters of water and one of them disappeared. The search involved police, search and rescue teams, and a helicopter. However, by evening, there was still no trace of the missing diver. The police dive squad planned to continue the search the following morning.

Other Tragedies Mar New Year’s Eve

Adding to the disheartening start of the year, another incident was reported where one of the four people rescued from the sea at Bethells Beach in Auckland on New Year’s Eve passed away. Furthermore, fatal and critical injuries were reported from car crashes in the Bay of Plenty region, near Rotorua and south of Whakatane.

(Also Read: Severe Traffic Accident Reported on Prince Charles Drive)

Warnings Issued for Auckland’s Beaches

Most of Auckland’s beaches have been issued with ‘do not swim’ warnings or have been classified as high risk due to sewage overflows. Scientists have also warned that the expected El Nino weather pattern could attract more sharks to coastal areas, advising people on steps to take to avoid encouraging sharks to remain near populated beaches.

author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

