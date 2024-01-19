Tragic Incident in Wigan: Individual Struck by Train Pronounced Dead

A tragic incident occurred on Thursday, January 18, near Lowton, Wigan. The incident happened around 5:50 pm, and paramedics and the North West Ambulance Service responded right away. However, despite their best efforts, the person could not be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Incident Not Considered Suspicious

The British Transport Police, who attended the scene, have declared that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident. Presently, they are preparing a file for the coroner to review. The identity of the deceased, including details such as gender and age, remains undisclosed at this time.

Major Disruption for Commuters

The unfortunate event had a significant impact on the local travel network. The railway line between Eccles and Huyton in Merseyside was blocked, leading to notable delays for commuters returning home late into the night. The travel disruption added to the somber atmosphere that had descended on the area following the tragic incident.

The British Transport Police continue their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death. As the community mourns this tragic loss, there is a stark reminder of the fragile nature of life and the suddenness with which it can be taken away.