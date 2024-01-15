Tragic Incident at Siaya County Gold Mine: Young Miner Electrocuted

In the precious but perilous world of gold mining, a tragic incident unfolded in the heart of Siaya County, where a 22-year-old miner, Vincent Odhiambo, lost his life when he was electrocuted at work. The incident took place in Pap Ka’Mboha village, Alego/Usonga sub-county, a region known for its robust gold mining activities.

A Fatal Day at the Mine

Working as a machine operator in the gold mine, Odhiambo’s day took a calamitous turn when he was electrocuted on site. The report of the tragic incident was first communicated by the Assistant Chief of Bar-Ding sub-location, Musa Okello. Odhiambo’s life was snuffed out instantly, leaving his colleagues and the local community in shock and mourning.

Swift Response from the Locals

Upon learning of the incident, the local residents sprang into action, recovering the body from the site. The police, under the command of Siaya County Police Commander Cleti Kimaiyo, then took over, transferring Odhiambo’s remains to the Siaya County referral hospital mortuary. There, a postmortem examination is scheduled to take place, which will shed light on the exact cause of Odhiambo’s untimely death.

Encouraging Public Vigilance

