en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Tragic Incident at Bowling Lake: Man Dies After Car Submerges

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:11 pm EST
Tragic Incident at Bowling Lake: Man Dies After Car Submerges

An early morning tragedy unfolded in northwest Lincoln on Saturday when a car plunged into the icy waters of Bowling Lake, resulting in the death of an individual. The Lincoln Police Department reported the incident after receiving a distress call around 5:15 a.m. about a vehicle found submerged in Bowling Lake, located near the Lincoln Airport.

Car discovered submerged in lake

Upon their arrival at the scene, Lincoln police officers and Lincoln Fire & Rescue personnel identified tracks indicating the vehicle’s descent into the southeast section of the lake. The team noted broken ice on the surface of the lake, suggesting the vehicle’s entry point. A rescue boat, in conjunction with a dive team, was immediately dispatched to investigate the possibility of any individuals inside the vehicle.

Extensive search leads to tragic discovery

Initially, the vehicle was found empty, prompting a more exhaustive search by the authorities. Assisted by Nebraska Game & Parks officers, the search led to the tragic discovery of a deceased man in the water around 11:40 a.m. It is presumed that the deceased is the same individual who placed the initial 911 call about the vehicle.

Ongoing investigation into the incident

As of now, authorities believe there are no additional victims from this incident. However, the investigation into the circumstances that led to the vehicle’s plunge into the lake is ongoing. The identity of the deceased is being withheld until family members can be notified, adding another layer of sorrow to this tragic incident.

0
Accidents Disaster United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Industrial Accident in China: A Stark Reminder of the Dangers in Industrial Settings

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Mitsubishi Triton's New Year Flip: Risky Overtaking Maneuver Sparks Outrage

By Geeta Pillai

Utility Worker Severely Burned in Electrical Mishap: A Wake-Up Call for Safety Measures

By BNN Correspondents

Lithium-Ion Battery Sparks Garage Fire: Poudre Fire Authority Reiterates Safety Warnings

By BNN Correspondents

Tragic Industrial Accident: Worker Crushed, Forklift Driver Flees Scen ...
@Accidents · 6 mins
Tragic Industrial Accident: Worker Crushed, Forklift Driver Flees Scen ...
heart comment 0
Truck Driver Blackburn Hailed as Hero for Saving Life of Jailer

By BNN Correspondents

Truck Driver Blackburn Hailed as Hero for Saving Life of Jailer
Whale-Watching Boat Narrowly Escapes Capsizing Amidst California’s Violent Storms

By BNN Correspondents

Whale-Watching Boat Narrowly Escapes Capsizing Amidst California's Violent Storms
Milwaukee Police Officer Shot During Standoff: A Reminder of the Risks in Domestic Disputes

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Milwaukee Police Officer Shot During Standoff: A Reminder of the Risks in Domestic Disputes
Tragic End to Florida Police Pursuit: Suspect Dies in Crash

By Justice Nwafor

Tragic End to Florida Police Pursuit: Suspect Dies in Crash
Latest Headlines
World News
Utah State Dominates Air Force in Basketball, Osobor Scores 32 Points
11 seconds
Utah State Dominates Air Force in Basketball, Osobor Scores 32 Points
Chris Hemsworth's Sustainable Approach to New Year's Resolutions
23 seconds
Chris Hemsworth's Sustainable Approach to New Year's Resolutions
Elevate Lead Program: Shaping the Future of Sports Leadership
48 seconds
Elevate Lead Program: Shaping the Future of Sports Leadership
Busting Myths: The Role of Fruits in a Diabetic Diet
1 min
Busting Myths: The Role of Fruits in a Diabetic Diet
Colorado Buffaloes' Lampkin Eager for Wildcats Rematch Amidst Impressive Season Start
1 min
Colorado Buffaloes' Lampkin Eager for Wildcats Rematch Amidst Impressive Season Start
Senator John Fetterman: A Personal Journey Through the Shadows of Depression
1 min
Senator John Fetterman: A Personal Journey Through the Shadows of Depression
Santa Ynez Valley High School Wrestling Team Excels at Dinuba Invitational
1 min
Santa Ynez Valley High School Wrestling Team Excels at Dinuba Invitational
Mizzou Triumphs in New Year's Six Bowl: A Landmark Victory Against Ohio State
1 min
Mizzou Triumphs in New Year's Six Bowl: A Landmark Victory Against Ohio State
Sussex County Council Ushers in the New Year with Re-elections and Key Decisions
1 min
Sussex County Council Ushers in the New Year with Re-elections and Key Decisions
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
2 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
7 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
7 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app