Tragic Incident at Bowling Lake: Man Dies After Car Submerges

An early morning tragedy unfolded in northwest Lincoln on Saturday when a car plunged into the icy waters of Bowling Lake, resulting in the death of an individual. The Lincoln Police Department reported the incident after receiving a distress call around 5:15 a.m. about a vehicle found submerged in Bowling Lake, located near the Lincoln Airport.

Car discovered submerged in lake

Upon their arrival at the scene, Lincoln police officers and Lincoln Fire & Rescue personnel identified tracks indicating the vehicle’s descent into the southeast section of the lake. The team noted broken ice on the surface of the lake, suggesting the vehicle’s entry point. A rescue boat, in conjunction with a dive team, was immediately dispatched to investigate the possibility of any individuals inside the vehicle.

Extensive search leads to tragic discovery

Initially, the vehicle was found empty, prompting a more exhaustive search by the authorities. Assisted by Nebraska Game & Parks officers, the search led to the tragic discovery of a deceased man in the water around 11:40 a.m. It is presumed that the deceased is the same individual who placed the initial 911 call about the vehicle.

Ongoing investigation into the incident

As of now, authorities believe there are no additional victims from this incident. However, the investigation into the circumstances that led to the vehicle’s plunge into the lake is ongoing. The identity of the deceased is being withheld until family members can be notified, adding another layer of sorrow to this tragic incident.