Accidents

Tragic Hit-and-Run on Colorado’s Highway 6: A Plea for Public Help

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:42 pm EST
Tragic Hit-and-Run on Colorado’s Highway 6: A Plea for Public Help

In the early hours of a Sunday, a tragic event unfolded in Colorado Springs, a city nestled on the eastern foot of the Rocky Mountains. Near the 165 mile post on Highway 6, a fatal hit-and-run incident took place, leaving a cyclist deceased in an embankment. The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) reported that the incident occurred between 12:20 a.m. and 2 a.m., adding another tragic chapter to the city’s history.

Unfolding of the Tragic Incident

The victim, identified as 43-year-old Mario Vildozola Romero, was found lifeless after being struck by an unidentified vehicle. The driver responsible for the hit-and-run has yet to be identified, adding a layer of mystery to this tragic event. As the CSP continues their investigation, they have revealed that the unknown driver collided with the cyclist and then fled the scene without reporting the accident.

A Plea for Public Help

In a bid to make headway in the ongoing investigation, CSP troopers have provided details about the suspect vehicle. The vehicle is believed to be a white Subaru Legacy or Outback, manufactured between 2010 and 2012. The vehicle is likely to have sustained damage to the front passenger side. In a plea for public help, the CSP encourages anyone with information about the incident to step forward. They are urged to contact the CSP Dispatch at the provided phone number, referencing the case with its number, 4C240104.

Continuing Search for the Hit-and-Run Driver

The case remains open as authorities continue their relentless search for the hit-and-run driver. Despite the grim circumstances, the CSP is committed to finding justice for Mario Vildozola Romero. In a city known for its breathtaking mountain views and vibrant community, this tragic incident serves as a somber reminder of the necessity for road safety and responsible driving.

