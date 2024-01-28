Tragic Hit-and-Run Claims Life of SUNY New Paltz Student Ray Rattray

In a tragic event that has left the community at the State University of New York (SUNY) New Paltz in shock, 22-year-old Philosophy major, Ray Rattray, lost his life in a hit-and-run incident on Tuesday, January 23. The accident occurred on Route 208 in the town of New Paltz, between Hawk Drive and Cross Creek Road, around 5:15 p.m., as reported by the Ulster County Sheriff's Office.

Ray Rattray: A Pillar of the University Community

Rattray was not just a student at SUNY New Paltz, but a vibrant and active member of the university community. Recognized as an Educational Opportunity Program student, he was also known for his contribution to the men's rugby club, and generally regarded as a well-respected peer. He was discovered in a wooded area about 20 feet from the road after the tragic incident.

Community's Tribute to a Fallen Comrade

To honor Rattray's memory, the university has established a memorial site on campus near Gunk Pond. The university has advised against placing memorials at the accident site for safety reasons. In light of the terrible loss, the university has also offered counseling services for those who were close to Rattray, and for the larger community grappling with the grief.

The Ongoing Investigation

The Sheriff's Office investigation revealed that Rattray was walking home from class along the shoulder of Route 208 when he was struck by a dark-colored sedan traveling in the same direction. The vehicle, which sustained damage on the front passenger side, fled the scene immediately after the accident. The investigation is still ongoing, and the authorities are appealing to witnesses or individuals with any information to come forward and contact the Ulster County Sheriff's Office.