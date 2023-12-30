en English
Accidents

Tragic Hit-and-Run Accident Highlights Need for Increased Road Safety

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:46 pm EST
Tragic Hit-and-Run Accident Highlights Need for Increased Road Safety

Just two days into the new year, a tragic incident marred the outskirts of Lagos. A pedestrian, near the Mobil filling station en route to Otedola Bridge, fell victim to a hit-and-run driver. Unable to dodge the high-speed vehicles plying the route, the victim was further mangled, rendering identification impossible. The incident was confirmed by the Lagos Territorial Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye. In response, the Lagos State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU) was alerted to remove the body from the highway to prevent further accidents.

A Cry for Safety Awareness

Farinloye used the platform to reiterate the importance of safety during the festive period. He drew attention to another recent fatality in Ogun State, where a woman was killed due to brake failure in an out-of-control truck. While the incidents are heartbreaking, they underscore the necessity for safety awareness among the public, especially during peak travel times.

NEMA’s Response and Call to Action

NEMA, in light of these incidents, has boosted its efforts to ensure road safety. The agency has amplified its patrols on major highways, working in tandem with other lead agencies to manage road safety. Farinloye further urged the public to be vigilant, especially when traveling late at night. He emphasized the importance of encouraging drivers to rest if they appeared fatigued, to avoid such incidents.

Seeking Help from the Public

In the aftermath of the Lagos incident, a call has been made to the public. Farinloye provided the contact information of a Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Officer for those who have been unable to locate their missing relatives in the area. The incidents, while distressing, serve as a reminder of the collective responsibility we hold to ensure safety on our roads.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

