Tragic Highway Collision Claims Four Lives En Route to Wedding in Sylhet

A devastating road accident on the Sylhet - Tamabil Highway resulted in the loss of four lives, including a child, and left seven others injured. The collision occurred around 12:15 pm, involving a pick-up van and a leguna in front of the Darbast union in Jaintapur upazila, as confirmed by Officer-in-Charge Tajul Islam of the Jaintapur Model Police Station.

Immediate Aftermath and Response

Following the harrowing event, three victims were pronounced dead at the scene, with a fourth succumbing to injuries at the Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College. The victims were identified as relatives heading to Mokampunji to partake in a wedding ceremony. In a swift response to the accident, locals took to blocking the highway, creating substantial traffic congestion. The blockade was later cleared by police efforts, restoring order to the affected stretch of the highway.

Investigation and Public Safety Concerns

The pick-up van involved has been seized by law enforcement, although the driver has managed to evade capture. This incident has sparked concerns over road safety regulations and enforcement, particularly on highways known for heavy traffic and high-speed travel. The police are currently conducting a thorough investigation to apprehend the absconding driver and determine the precise cause of the collision.

Community Impact and Reflection

The tragedy has left the community in mourning, highlighting the fragility of life and the critical need for adherence to road safety measures. As families grieve the untimely loss of their loved ones, the incident serves as a grim reminder of the potential consequences of negligence and the importance of vigilant driving. The ongoing investigation aims not only to bring justice to the victims but also to enforce stricter safety protocols to prevent future accidents.