Accidents

Tragic Highway Accident Claims Seven Lives on Eldoret-Nakuru Highway

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:18 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 1:18 am EST
Tragic Highway Accident Claims Seven Lives on Eldoret-Nakuru Highway

On a sobering Sunday morning, the Eldoret-Nakuru Highway bore witness to a tragic road accident that snuffed out the lives of seven people, casting a somber pall over the start of the year. The incident occurred near the Eveready roundabout at 7:20 am, when a trailer, with the registration number KCG 355Y/ZE1279, suffered a brake failure. Unable to control the vehicle, the driver collided with a Ngata Sacco matatu – a local minibus service recognized by the registration number KBK 254C. The impact was such that the matatu was propelled into another trailer, bearing the registration number KDB341D/ZG4149. All three vehicles were en route from Eldoret to Nakuru at the time of the incident.

A Grim Toll

Five individuals were pronounced dead at the scene while two others succumbed to their injuries at Nakuru Level V Hospital. Several more were left nursing injuries of varying degrees. These injured passengers were quickly transported to the hospital, with some now fighting for their lives in intensive care. The incident marked a tragic climax to the festive season, casting a long, grim shadow on what is typically a time of celebration.

(Also Read: Tragic Texas Accident Claims Lives of Six NRI Family Members: Lone Survivor in Critical Condition)

Investigating the Incident

The wreckage from the accident was moved to Kaptembwo Police Station, marking the start of an investigation into the exact circumstances of the accident. Nakuru West Subcounty Police commander Francis Wahome has pledged a thorough inquiry into the incident. The role of traffic police officers stationed near the accident site has been called into question, with concerns raised about potential lapses in duty.

(Also Read: Security Guard in Zimbabwe Pleads Not Guilty to Assault of 11 Priests)

The Larger Narrative

This accident is the latest in a series of tragic events that have plagued the Eldoret-Nakuru Highway. Just a day prior, on December 30, content creator Mulamwah had a narrow escape from death following a road accident on the same highway. The National Transport and Safety Authority has been making concerted efforts to ensure drivers adhere to road safety guidelines, with Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen noting a reduction in road accident fatalities this year. Despite these measures, the grim reality of Sunday’s accident underscores the urgent need for more effective oversight and stricter enforcement of traffic rules on Kenya’s roads.

Israel Ojoko

