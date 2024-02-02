Tragic Highway Accident Claims Life of Bus Driver

On the chilly morning of February 2nd, a seemingly routine journey turned tragic on the Chandigarh-Manali four-lane highway near Jarol in Sundernagar. A luxury bus, bustling with passengers and en route from Delhi to the picturesque town of Manali, met with a disastrous accident. The bus's unsuspecting driver found himself in the path of a canter truck transporting pipes, resulting in a fatal collision.

The Impact

The crash's impact was nothing short of catastrophic. The canter's pipes, dislodged by the force, penetrated the windscreen of the bus, striking the driver, Roop Singh, from Dhalpur in Kullu district. The severity of his injuries left him in a critical condition, and despite immediate medical attention at Lal Bhadur Shastri Medical College, Singh succumbed to his injuries.

The Aftermath

Aside from the irreplaceable loss of Singh's life, the accident also left several passengers and the canter truck's driver with minor injuries. They were immediately taken to Nerchak Medical College for timely treatment. The front part of the bus was completely destroyed, mirroring the scale of the tragedy that unfolded on the highway.

The Investigation

The local police were prompt to take action and have filed a case for negligent and rash driving. The charges include rash driving, causing hurt by act endangering life, and causing death by negligence. The police investigation aims to unravel the exact circumstances that led to this unfortunate incident, with the hope of preventing similar occurrences in the future.

This tragic incident underscores the dangers lurking on our roads and the potential consequences of negligent driving. It serves as a stark reminder of the importance of adhering to road safety norms, even as we mourn the loss of a life cut tragically short.