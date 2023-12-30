en English
Accidents

Tragic Floods in Ladysmith Clash with News24’s Attempt to Engage Readers

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:53 am EST
Tragic Floods in Ladysmith Clash with News24’s Attempt to Engage Readers

On Christmas Day, a sudden flash flood hit the serene town of Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal, resulting in a massive loss of life. The latest recovery efforts by the rescue workers led to the discovery of three more bodies, increasing the death toll to 18. The head of Police Search and Rescue, Dave Steyn, confirmed these dreadful numbers.

Rescue Operations in Full Swing

With the support of various organizations, rescue teams comprising police divers and K9 units have been relentless in their efforts to recover the bodies. The rescue operations continue in full swing, with the aim to find every missing person. Providing solace to the aggrieved families, Co-operative Governance MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi assured that they will receive full support.

Victims Include a Man and Two Boys

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson, Samantha Meyrick, shed light on the identity of the victims. The latest bodies found were those of a man and two boys. This tragic event has shaken the community, casting a gloomy shadow over the holiday season.

Accidents
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

