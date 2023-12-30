Tragic Floods in Ladysmith Clash with News24’s Attempt to Engage Readers

On Christmas Day, a sudden flash flood hit the serene town of Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal, resulting in a massive loss of life. The latest recovery efforts by the rescue workers led to the discovery of three more bodies, increasing the death toll to 18. The head of Police Search and Rescue, Dave Steyn, confirmed these dreadful numbers.

Rescue Operations in Full Swing

With the support of various organizations, rescue teams comprising police divers and K9 units have been relentless in their efforts to recover the bodies. The rescue operations continue in full swing, with the aim to find every missing person. Providing solace to the aggrieved families, Co-operative Governance MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi assured that they will receive full support.

Victims Include a Man and Two Boys

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson, Samantha Meyrick, shed light on the identity of the victims. The latest bodies found were those of a man and two boys. This tragic event has shaken the community, casting a gloomy shadow over the holiday season.

