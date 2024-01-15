en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Tragic Fire on Hang Luoc Street: A Lone Survivor Amid Devastating Loss

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:07 am EST
Tragic Fire on Hang Luoc Street: A Lone Survivor Amid Devastating Loss

In the heart of Hanoi, an ordinary Monday morning was shattered by an unexpected tragedy. At approximately 4:40 a.m., a three-story residence on Hang Luoc Street succumbed to an aggressive fire. Despite the swift response of the local firefighting brigade, the inferno claimed the lives of four individuals, leaving a sole survivor to grapple with the devastating aftermath.

A Morning Engulfed in Flames

The fire, with its origins still under investigation, rapidly took hold of the home. Witnesses reported hearing explosions, a chilling soundtrack to the unfolding horror. The disaster left little room for escape, trapping five individuals inside the burning structure—two homeowners and their three relatives.

The Lone Survivor’s Escape

Amid the chaos, a 36-year-old woman, the daughter of the homeowners, managed to seize a fleeting opportunity for survival. With the flames closing in, she fled to the safety of a neighbor’s balcony, escaping the deadly grasp of the fire. Her survival, however, was marred by the heartbreaking loss of her family members.

A Swift but Tragic Response

Upon receiving the distress call, firefighters arrived at the scene ready to combat the blaze. With seven fire trucks and 39 officers, they forced entry through doors on all floors in an attempt to rescue the trapped individuals and extinguish the fire. By 5:07 a.m., their efforts had successfully contained the fire. Yet, the victory was tainted by a tragic discovery. The homeowners and two children, aged seven and ten, were found lifeless, victims of smoke inhalation and suffocation.

The incident is a grim reminder of the unexpected nature of disasters and the profound impact they have on the lives they touch. As the lone survivor, the 36-year-old woman now faces the daunting task of rebuilding her life from the ashes of this tragic fire.

0
Accidents Fire Vietnam
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
1 min ago
RCMP Officer Cleared in Controversial Arrest; Incident Calls for Preventive Measures
An incident involving the arrest of a physician by an RCMP officer in Fort McMurray, which resulted in injuries, has sparked serious controversy and necessitated immediate action from the authorities. The incident, as reported by 9News, has been thoroughly investigated by Alberta’s Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT), which has absolved the officer involved of any
RCMP Officer Cleared in Controversial Arrest; Incident Calls for Preventive Measures
Mayawati Declares BSP to Go Solo in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
13 mins ago
Mayawati Declares BSP to Go Solo in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
Day of Unprecedented Events Unfold Across India
13 mins ago
Day of Unprecedented Events Unfold Across India
Floor Collapse at Historic Tuscan Monastery Wedding Injures 40
1 min ago
Floor Collapse at Historic Tuscan Monastery Wedding Injures 40
Man Found Dead at Scunthorpe Nature Reserve, Police Confirm No Suspicion
8 mins ago
Man Found Dead at Scunthorpe Nature Reserve, Police Confirm No Suspicion
Devastating Fire Engulfs Nursery in Newport's Industrial Estate
9 mins ago
Devastating Fire Engulfs Nursery in Newport's Industrial Estate
Latest Headlines
World News
Ukraine Advocates for Peace Plan Involvement of China at Davos Amidst War with Russia
8 seconds
Ukraine Advocates for Peace Plan Involvement of China at Davos Amidst War with Russia
Guardian Weekly's Insight into the Middle East's Current Situation
8 seconds
Guardian Weekly's Insight into the Middle East's Current Situation
Mwenya Musenge Urges Patriotic Front to Rediscover Their Resilience Amidst Challenges
9 seconds
Mwenya Musenge Urges Patriotic Front to Rediscover Their Resilience Amidst Challenges
Jallikattu: A Cultural Spectacle Amid Controversy
18 seconds
Jallikattu: A Cultural Spectacle Amid Controversy
Alexander Djiku: A Standout Performance in AFCON 2023
30 seconds
Alexander Djiku: A Standout Performance in AFCON 2023
Unexpected Turn at Australian Open: Raonic's Retirement Advances De Minaur
33 seconds
Unexpected Turn at Australian Open: Raonic's Retirement Advances De Minaur
Soulja Boy's Baby's Mother Faces Severe Stress amid Legal Battle with Blueface
39 seconds
Soulja Boy's Baby's Mother Faces Severe Stress amid Legal Battle with Blueface
The Rise of Plant-Based Milks: A Healthier Alternative to Traditional Milk
42 seconds
The Rise of Plant-Based Milks: A Healthier Alternative to Traditional Milk
Young Snooker Enthusiast Shines at Masters Final
49 seconds
Young Snooker Enthusiast Shines at Masters Final
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
4 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
27 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
56 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app